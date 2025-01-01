1990-1999 Films

Thank God He Met Lizzie

That Darn Cat

That Thing You Do!

The 13th Warrior

The 6th Man

The Acid House

The Addams Family

The Addiction

The Adopted Son

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Adventures of Tom Thumb & Thumbelina

The Advocate

The Age of Innocence

The American President

The Amy Fisher Story

The Anna Akhmatova File

The Apartment

The Apostle

The Aristocratic Peasant Girl

The Arrival

The Assassin of the Tsar

The Assignment

The Associate

The Astronaut's Wife

The Avengers

The Babe

The Bachelor

The Bad and the Worse

The Banned Woman

The Barber of Siberia

The Barracks

The Basketball Diaries

The Beautiful Troublemaker

The Beggar's Opera

The Betrayed

The Big Exchange

The Big Hit

The Big Kahuna

The Big Lebowski

The Biggest Heroes

The Birdcage

The Black Berets

The Black Corsair

The Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets

The Black Veil

The Blade

The Blair Witch Project

The Bodyguard

The Bohemian Life

The Bone Collector

The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Boondock Saints

The Borrowers

The Boxer

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

The Boys

The Boys Next Door

The Brave

The Bridge

The Bridges of Madison County

The Bumblebee Flies Anyway

The Butcher Boy

The Butcher's Wife

The Cable Guy

The Castle

The Castle

The Celebration

The Celluloid Closet

The Chamber

The Chase

The Chekist

The Cherry Orchard

The Cider House Rules

The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away

The City of Lost Children

The Client

The Clothes in the Wardrobe

The Codex of Disgrace

The Color of Paradise

The Commitments

The Continent of Love

The Corridor

The Country of Deaf

The Cow

The Craft

The Crossing Guard

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crucible

The Crying Game

The Cup

The Cure

The Cutting Edge

The Dark Half

The Dark Side of the Heart

The Dark Side of the Sun

The Day of Full Moon

The Debt

The Deep End of the Ocean

The Devil's Advocate

The Devil's Own

The Diary of Lady M

The Distinguished Gentleman

The Doors

The Double

The Double Life of Veronique

The Dream of Russia

The Dreamlife of Angels

The Dress

The Dutch Master

The Edge

The Eel

The Efficiency Expert

The Eighth Day

The Elementary School

The Emperor and the Assassin

The End of Evangelion: Episode 25': Love is Destructive/One More Final: I Need You

The End of the Affair

The English Patient

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain

The Eternal

The Evening Star

The Executioner

The Executor

The Faculty

The Fall

The Fall of Otrar

The Fan

The Fatal Eggs

The Favor

The Field

The Fifth Element

The Firm

The First 100 Years: A Celebration of American Movies

The First Wives Club

The Fisher King

The Flight of the Bee

The Flintstones

The Flood

The Florentine

The Flower of My Secret

The Freshman

The Frighteners

The Fugitive

The Full Monty

The Game

The Garden

The General (1992)

The General's Daughter

The Getaway

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gingerbread Man

The Girl of Your Dreams

The Glimmer Man

The Godfather: Part III

The Good Son

The Grandfather

The Gray Wolves

The Greek Labyrinth

The Green Mile

The Grey Legend

The Grifters

The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Handmaid's Tale

The Hard Way

The Harmonists

The Haunting

The Horse Whisperer

The Horseman on the Roof

The House

The House of the Spirits

The Hudsucker Proxy

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Ice Storm

The Idiots

The Immortals

The Inheritance or Fuckoffguysgoodday

The Inner Circle

The Insider

The Iron Giant

The Island of Dr. Moreau

The Jack Bull

The Jackal

The Journey

The Joy Luck Club

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

The Juniper Tree

The Juror

The Killing Grounds

The Land Girls

The Langoliers

The Last Boy Scout

The Last Days of Disco

The Last Supper

The Last Time I Committed Suicide

The Last of the High Kings

The Last of the Mohicans

The Lawnmower Man

The Legend of 1900

The Letter

The Life of the Dead

The Limey

The Lion King

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

The Little Bee

The Little Cat

The Little Rascals

The Living Sea

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Love Letter

The Lover

The Lovers on the Bridge

The Madness of King George

The Magical Portrait

The Mambo Kings

The Man Without a Face

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Marrying Man

The Mask

The Mask of Zorro

The Match Factory Girl

The Matrix

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc

The Mighty

The Mighty Ducks

The Minus Man

The Mirror Has Two Faces

The Mousetrap

The Mummy

The Mummy Lives

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Murder Method

The Murder in Sunshine Manor

The Muse

The Myth of Fingerprints

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Truth

The Nasty Girl

The Negotiator

The Net

The New Legend of Shaolin

The Newton Boys

The Next Karate Kid

The Night of Questions...

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Ninth Gate

The Northerners

The Nutcracker

The Nutt House

The Nutty Professor

The Oak

The Object of Beauty

The Object of My Affection

The Old Man And The Sea

The Opposite of Sex

The Other Sister

The Out-of-Towners

The Pagemaster

The Pallbearer

The Paper

The Parent Trap

The Peacemaker

The Pear Tree

The Pelican Brief

The Pentagon Wars

The People Under the Stairs

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Phantom

The Piano

The Pillow Book

The Place on the Tricorne

The Player

The Portrait of a Lady

The Postman

The Preacher's Wife

The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Tides

The Program

The Prophecy

The Proposition

The Public Eye

The Puppet Masters

The Quartet

The Quest

The Quick and the Dead

The Quiet Family

The Raffle

The Rainmaker

The Rapture

The Real McCoy

The Rebel

The Rebel

The Red Squirrel

The Red Violin

The Remains of the Day

The Replacement Killers

The Rescuers Down Under

The Return of Jafar

The Return of Superfly

The Return of the Battleship

The Rich Man's Wife

The Ride

The Ring with a Crowned Eagle

The River Wild

The Road Home

The Road to Wellville

The Rock

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

The Room

The Rugrats Movie

The Russia House

The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest

The Saint

The Santa Clause

The Scarlet Letter

The Scent of Green Papaya

The Second Circle

The Secret Adventures of Tom Thumb

The Secret Agent

The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue

The Serpent's Kiss

The Shadow

The Shawshank Redemption

The Sheltering Sky

The Shooter

The Shore of Salvation

The Siege

The Siege at Ruby Ridge

The Silence

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sixth Sense

The Smoke

The Snails' Senator

The Snow Queen

The Snow Queen's Revenge

The Specialist

The Specialist

The Star Maker

The Story of Qiu Ju

The Story of Us

The Straight Story

The Strange Tale of Oyuki

The Strings

The Substance of Fire

The Substitute

The Substitute 2: School's Out

The Suburbans

The Sum of Us

The Sun of the Sleepless

The Surrogate

The Swan Princess

The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain

The Sweet Hereafter

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tango Lesson

The Telegraphist

The Tempest

The Thief

The Thief of Bagdad

The Thin Pink Line

The Thin Red Line

The Thing Called Love

The Third Miracle

The Third Planet

The Thirteenth Floor

The Thirteenth Year

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Three Musketeers

The Touch

The Town

The Trench

The Truman Show

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

The Tune

The Two Jakes

The Ugly Duckling

The Underneath

The Usual Suspects

The Vampire

The Vanishing

The Virgin Suicides

The Voice of the Moon

The Voroshilov Shooter

The War

The War Zone

The Waterboy

The Watermelon Woman

The Way Through the Bleak Woods

The Wedding Banquet

The Wedding Singer

The Wind Will Carry Us

The Wind in the Willows

The Wings of the Dove

The Witches

The Witches Cave

The Wizard of the Emerald City

The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl

The World Is Not Enough

The Wounds

The Wrong Trousers

The X-Files

The Year of the Dog

Thelma & Louise

There's Something About Mary

Things I Never Told You

Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead

Thinner

This Boy's Life

This Is My Father

This Is My Life

Those Who Love

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Three Kings

Three Lives and Only One Death

Three Men and a Little Lady

Three Sisters

Three Wishes

Three to Tango

Threshold

Through the Olive Trees

Thumbelina

Thunderbolt

Thunderheart

Thursday