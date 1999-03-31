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Poster of Girl on the Bridge
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Girl on the Bridge
7.5

Girl on the Bridge

, 1999
La fille sur le pont
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Girl on the Bridge
7.5

Cast

Vanessa Paradis
Vanessa Paradis
Adèle
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Gabor
Frédéric Pfluger
Contortionist
Dimitris Georgalas
Takis
Catherine Lascault
Irene
Isabelle Petit-Jacques
Bride
Mireille Mossé
Miss Memory
Didier Lemoine
TGV Ticket Conductor
Bertie Cortez
Kusak
Stéphane Metzger
Italian Waiter
Director Patrice Leconte
Writer Serge Frydman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 31 March 1999
Release date
31 March 1999 France
4 February 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
10 March 2000 Spain
4 September 1999 USA
MPAA R
Production Canal+, France 2 Cinéma, Les Films Christian Fechner
Also known as
La fille sur le pont, Girl on the Bridge, La chica del puente, A Garota Sobre a Ponte, A Mulher e o Atirador de Facas, Devojka na mostu, Die Frau auf der Brücke, Dziewczyna na moście, Fata de pe pod, Flickan på bron, Köprüdeki kız, La ragazza sul ponte, Lány a hídon, Mergina ant tilto, Pigen på broen, To koritsi sti gefyra, Tyttö sillalla, Το κορίτσι στη γέφυρα, Девушка на мосту, Дівчина на мосту, Момичето на моста, 橋の上の娘, 橋上的女孩, 玩真的, A Garota na Ponte, Piken på broen

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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