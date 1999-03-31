ProductionCanal+, France 2 Cinéma, Les Films Christian Fechner
Also known as
La fille sur le pont, Girl on the Bridge, La chica del puente, A Garota Sobre a Ponte, A Mulher e o Atirador de Facas, Devojka na mostu, Die Frau auf der Brücke, Dziewczyna na moście, Fata de pe pod, Flickan på bron, Köprüdeki kız, La ragazza sul ponte, Lány a hídon, Mergina ant tilto, Pigen på broen, To koritsi sti gefyra, Tyttö sillalla, Το κορίτσι στη γέφυρα, Девушка на мосту, Дівчина на мосту, Момичето на моста, 橋の上の娘, 橋上的女孩, 玩真的, A Garota na Ponte, Piken på broen
Film rating
7.5
Rate12 votes
7.4IMDb
Quotes
AdèleLearn to lose, or you'll take wining for granted.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.