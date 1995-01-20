[Little person Tito is not happy with the dream sequence]
Tito
Why does my character have to be a dwarf?
Nick
He doesn't have to be.
Tito
Then why is he? Is that the only way you can make this a dream, to put a dwarf in it?
Nick
No, Tito, I...
Tito
Have you ever had a dream with a dwarf in it? Do you know anyone who's had a dream with a dwarf in it? No! I don't even have dreams with dwarves in them. The only place I've seen dwarves in dreams is in stupid movies like this! "Oh make it weird, put a dwarf in it!". Everyone will go "Woah, this must be a fuckin' dream, there's a fuckin' dwarf in it!". Well I'm sick of it! You can take this dream sequence and stick it up your ass!