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Poster of Living in Oblivion
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Living in Oblivion
7.3

Living in Oblivion

, 1995
Living In Oblivion
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Living in Oblivion
7.3

Cast

Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Nick Reve
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Nicole Springer
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Wolf
James LeGros
James LeGros
Chad Palomino
Danielle von Zerneck
Wanda
Rica Martens
Cora
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Tito
Kevin Corrigan
Assistant Camera
Hilary Gilford
Script
Robert Wightman
Gaffer
Director Tom DiCillo
Writer Tom DiCillo
Composer Jim Farmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 20 January 1995
Release date
20 January 1995 Russia 16+
30 November 1995 Argentina 18
16 February 1996 Brazil 18
24 August 2000 Czechia 15+
13 September 1995 France
7 September 1995 Germany
20 January 1995 Kazakhstan
26 April 1996 Turkey
21 July 1995 USA
20 January 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Worldwide Gross $1,111,790
Production JDI Productions, Lemon Sky Productions
Also known as
Living in Oblivion, Ça tourne à Manhattan, Csapnivaló, Filmowy zawrót głowy, Hei, kamera käy, Kallitehnes... ston ypno tous, Klar til optagelse, Leven in vergetelheid, Living in Oblivion - Total abgedreht, Living in Oblivion - Tystnad, tagning!, Manik depresif, Scene Six, Take One, Si gira a Manhattan, Stille! Kamera går, Um Realizador em Apuros, Vivendo no Abandono, Viviendo en el olvido, Vivir rodando, Živeći u zaboravu, Ziveti v pozabi, Život v oblakoch, Život v oblouznění, Καλλιτέχνες... στον ύπνο τους, Живот в забрава, Жизнь в забвении, リビング・イン・オブリビオン 悪夢の撮影日誌, Living in Oblivion – Total abgedreht

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

[Little person Tito is not happy with the dream sequence]
Tito Why does my character have to be a dwarf?
Nick He doesn't have to be.
Tito Then why is he? Is that the only way you can make this a dream, to put a dwarf in it?
Nick No, Tito, I...
Tito Have you ever had a dream with a dwarf in it? Do you know anyone who's had a dream with a dwarf in it? No! I don't even have dreams with dwarves in them. The only place I've seen dwarves in dreams is in stupid movies like this! "Oh make it weird, put a dwarf in it!". Everyone will go "Woah, this must be a fuckin' dream, there's a fuckin' dwarf in it!". Well I'm sick of it! You can take this dream sequence and stick it up your ass!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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