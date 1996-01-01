Similar films for Koroli rossiykogo syska
Shantazh Crime
1996, Russia
0.0
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Crime
1975, USSR
6.0
The Red One: Triumph Drama, Crime
2000, Russia
7.0
Teheran 43 Crime
1980, USSR / Switzerland / France
6.0
Shantazh Crime
1972, USSR
6.0
Time of Darkness Thriller, History, Crime
1991, USSR
5.0
In August of 1944 Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, Russia / Belarus
8.0
Igra na vylet Romantic, Crime
2001, Russia
5.0
Secret of the Black Birds Detective, Crime
1983, USSR
6.0
Istanbul Transit Action, Crime
1993, Ukraine
5.0
V poiskakh zolotogo fallosa Comedy, Crime
1992, Russia / Chile
2.0
Sdelano v SSSR Crime, Drama
1991, USSR
5.0