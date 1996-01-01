Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Koroli rossiykogo syska
4.6

Koroli rossiykogo syska

, 1996
Koroli rossiykogo syska
Russia / Crime / 18+
4.6

Cast

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Arkadiy Koshko
Asya Alenikova
Olya Koshko
Tamara Tana
Margo Vrublevskaya
Nikolay Dobrynin
Nikolay Dobrynin
Kolya Dolgushin
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Count Karnaukhov
Gennadiy Nazarov
Stepan Kruelov
Lyubov Rudneva
Polina Anisimova
Evgeniy Sarmont
Katzman
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Anastasiya Muravyova
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Director Vladimir Alenikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 1 January 1996
Release date
1 January 1996 Russia 16+
1 January 1996 Kazakhstan
1 January 1996 Ukraine
Also known as
Koroli rossiykogo syska, Короли российского сыска

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Koroli rossiykogo syska

Shantazh Crime
1996, Russia
0.0
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Crime
1975, USSR
6.0
The Red One: Triumph
The Red One: Triumph Drama, Crime
2000, Russia
7.0
Teheran 43
Teheran 43 Crime
1980, USSR / Switzerland / France
6.0
Shantazh
Shantazh Crime
1972, USSR
6.0
Time of Darkness
Time of Darkness Thriller, History, Crime
1991, USSR
5.0
In August of 1944
In August of 1944 Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, Russia / Belarus
8.0
Igra na vylet
Igra na vylet Romantic, Crime
2001, Russia
5.0
Secret of the Black Birds
Secret of the Black Birds Detective, Crime
1983, USSR
6.0
Istanbul Transit
Istanbul Transit Action, Crime
1993, Ukraine
5.0
V poiskakh zolotogo fallosa
V poiskakh zolotogo fallosa Comedy, Crime
1992, Russia / Chile
2.0
Sdelano v SSSR
Sdelano v SSSR Crime, Drama
1991, USSR
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more