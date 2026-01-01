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Poster of Center of the Web
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Center of the Web
4.5

Center of the Web

, 1992
Center of the Web
USA / Drama, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Center of the Web
4.5

Synopsis

An actor (John Phillips) is wrongly taken as a professional killer by a band planning to murder the Governor. Then he is hired by the Security Dept. to try to unmask and to catch the leaders.

Cast

Robert Davi
Robert Davi
Richard Morgan
Charlene Tilton
Kathryn Lockwood
Ted Prior
John Phillips
Bo Hopkins
Frank Allesendro
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Stephen Moore
Charles Napier
Agent Williams
William Zipp
Tony
Graham Timbes
Joe
Eric Stenson
Matthews
Heather Medway
Sidney
Director David A. Prior
Writer David A. Prior
Composer W. Gregory Turner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 15 May 1992
Release date
15 May 1992 Russia 16+
15 May 1992 Kazakhstan
15 May 1992 USA
15 May 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $300,000
Production Action International Pictures (AIP), One For The Money Productions, Sovereign Investments
Also known as
Center of the Web, A cselszövés, Il centro della ragnatela, Le complot de l'araignée, O Centro da Teia, Punto de traición, The Web, Trama da Lei, Undercover Assassin, В сетях паутины, В средата на паяжината, Центр паутины, 蜘蛛行动

Film rating

4.5
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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