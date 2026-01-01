ProductionAction International Pictures (AIP), One For The Money Productions, Sovereign Investments
Also known as
Center of the Web, A cselszövés, Il centro della ragnatela, Le complot de l'araignée, O Centro da Teia, Punto de traición, The Web, Trama da Lei, Undercover Assassin, В сетях паутины, В средата на паяжината, Центр паутины, 蜘蛛行动
Film rating
4.5
Rate13 votes
4.5IMDb
Quotes
John PhillipsIf I was that good of an actor, I wouldn't be teaching to make a living.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.