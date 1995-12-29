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Poster of Mr. Holland's Opus
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Holland's Opus
7.4

Mr. Holland's Opus

, 1995
Mr. Holland's Opus
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mr. Holland's Opus
7.4

Synopsis

A frustrated composer finds fulfillment as a high school music teacher.

Cast

Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Glenne Headly
Glenne Headly
Jay Thomas
Terrence Howard
Terrence Howard
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Director Stephen Herek
Writer Patrick Sheane Duncan
Composer Michael Kamen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 29 December 1995
Release date
29 December 1995 Russia 6+
7 March 1996 Australia
5 September 1996 Czechia 12+
4 April 1996 Germany
29 December 1995 Kazakhstan
24 May 1996 Portugal
29 December 1995 USA
29 December 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $23,000,000
Worldwide Gross $106,269,971
Production Hollywood Pictures, Interscope Communications, Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Also known as
Mr. Holland's Opus, Profesor Holland, Querido maestro, Triunfo a la vida, 陽のあたる教室, Csendszimfónia, Goodbye Mr. Holland, Herr Hollands opus, Hollandov opus, L'opus de M. Holland, La simfonia del professor Holland, Mr Holland's Opus - Elämän Sinfonia, Mr. Holland - Adorável Professor, Mr. Holland - Meu Adorável Professor, Nhạc Phẩm Của Thầy Holland, O Professor, Opus pana Hollanda, Pono Holando kūrinys, Professeur Holland, Sevgili öğretmenim, Symfonia życia, To epos tou kyriou Holland, Το έπος του κυρίου Χόλαντ, Нотите на живота, Опус мистера Холланда, Опус містера Голланда, 春風化雨1996

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Adult Gertrude Lang Mr. Holland had a profound influence on my life and on a lot of lives I know. But I have a feeling that he considers a great part of his own life misspent. Rumor had it he was always working on this symphony of his. And this was going to make him famous, rich, probably both. But Mr. Holland isn't rich and he isn't famous, at least not outside of our little town. So it might be easy for him to think himself a failure. But he would be wrong, because I think that he's achieved a success far beyond riches and fame. Look around you. There is not a life in this room that you have not touched, and each of us is a better person because of you. We are your symphony Mr. Holland. We are the melodies and the notes of your opus. We are the music of your life.
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