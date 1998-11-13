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Poster of The Girl of Your Dreams
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Girl of Your Dreams
6.7

The Girl of Your Dreams

, 1998
La niña de tus ojos
Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Girl of Your Dreams
6.7

Synopsis

A company of Spanish movie makers leaves Franco's Spain and moves to Hitler's Germany to make a film in co-production. Soon some problems start to arise...

Cast

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Macarena
Antonio Resines
Blas Fontiveros
Jorge Sanz
Julián Torralba
Rosa Maria Sardà
Rosa Rosales
Santiago Segura
Santiago Segura
Castillo
Loles León
Trini
Jesús Bonilla
Bonilla
Neus Asensi
Lucía
Miroslav Táborský
Václav
Johannes Silberschneider
Goebbels
Director Fernando Trueba
Writer David Trueba, Rafael Azcona, Manuel Ángel Egea, Carlos López
Composer Antoine Duhamel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 13 November 1998
Release date
21 November 2001 Belgium
24 June 1999 Czechia 12+
5 November 1999 Finland
21 February 2001 France U
3 November 2000 Greece
20 September 1999 Italy
14 November 1999 Poland
17 October 2000 Portugal
25 January 2002 South Korea 18
13 November 1998 Spain
2 June 2001 Taiwan
1 June 2001 Turkey
MPAA R
Budget €4,200,000
Production Creativos Asociados de Radio y Televisión (CARTEL), Fernando Trueba Producciones Cinematográficas, Lolafilms
Also known as
La niña de tus ojos, The Girl of Your Dreams, A Garota dos Seus Sonhos, Álomlány, Das Mädchen deiner Träume, Devojka tvojih snova, Dievča Tvojich Snov, Dívka Tvých Snů, Dziewczyna marzeń, La fille de tes rêves, La Niña dei tuoi sogni, Piken i dine drømmer, Rüyaların kızı, To koritsi ton oneiron sou, Unelmiesi tyttö, Το κορίτσι των ονείρων σου, Девушка твоей мечты, Момичето на твоите мечти, 夢中的女孩, 美しき虜, 꿈 속의 여인, Xəyallarındaki Qız

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Girl of Your Dreams
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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