Poster of Captain America
Poster of Captain America
Poster of Captain America
Рейтинги
3.3 IMDb Rating: 3.3
Kinoafisha Films Captain America

Captain America

Captain America 18+
Synopsis

Frozen in the ice for decades, Captain America is freed to battle against arch-criminal, The Red Skull.
Captain America - trailer
Captain America  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 14 December 1990
Release date
14 December 1990 Russia 12+
5 July 1991 Brazil
14 December 1990 Great Britain
14 December 1990 Kazakhstan
18 January 1991 Portugal
14 December 1990 USA
14 December 1990 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $3,000,000
Production 21st Century Film Corporation, Marvel Entertainment Group, Jadran Film
Also known as
Captain America, Capitán América, Kapitán Amerika, Amerika kapitány, As Aventuras do Capitão América, Capitan America, Căpitanul America, Capitão América, Captain America: Director's Cut, Kapetan Amerika, Kapitan Ameryka, Kaptan Amerika, Kapten Ameerika, Süpermen Dev Adam, Капитан Америка, Капітан Америка, キャプテン・アメリカ 卍帝国の野望, 美國隊長, 閃電威龍, 雷霆戰將
Director
Albert Pyun
Cast
Matt Salinger
Matt Salinger
Scott Paulin
Kim Gillingham
Ronny Cox
Ned Beatty
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.3
Rate 14 votes
3.3 IMDb
Quotes
Mr. Erlich Remarkable work, Dr. Vaselli. Congratulations.
[Reaches to shake Vaselli's hand, but quickly jerks his hand up in the air and pulls out a gun]
Mr. Erlich HEIL HITLER!
[Shoots Vaselli]
Film Trailers All trailers
Captain America - trailer
Captain America Trailer
