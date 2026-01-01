Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
3.3
IMDb Rating: 3.3
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Captain America
Captain America
Captain America
18+
Sci-Fi
Action
Synopsis
Frozen in the ice for decades, Captain America is freed to battle against arch-criminal, The Red Skull.
Expand
Captain America
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
14 December 1990
Release date
14 December 1990
Russia
12+
5 July 1991
Brazil
14 December 1990
Great Britain
14 December 1990
Kazakhstan
18 January 1991
Portugal
14 December 1990
USA
14 December 1990
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
21st Century Film Corporation, Marvel Entertainment Group, Jadran Film
Also known as
Captain America, Capitán América, Kapitán Amerika, Amerika kapitány, As Aventuras do Capitão América, Capitan America, Căpitanul America, Capitão América, Captain America: Director's Cut, Kapetan Amerika, Kapitan Ameryka, Kaptan Amerika, Kapten Ameerika, Süpermen Dev Adam, Капитан Америка, Капітан Америка, キャプテン・アメリカ 卍帝国の野望, 美國隊長, 閃電威龍, 雷霆戰將
Director
Albert Pyun
Cast
Matt Salinger
Scott Paulin
Kim Gillingham
Ronny Cox
Ned Beatty
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Captain America
7.8
Captain America: The First Avenger
(2011)
5.4
Shadow in the Cloud
(2020)
7.1
Dream Factory
(2019)
5.5
Crossroads
(2002)
3.5
Dungeons & Dragons
(2000)
5.5
The Avengers
(1998)
4.2
Jaws 3-D
(1983)
7.1
Black Christmas
(1974)
7.5
The Wicker Man
(1973)
4.7
Blast
(1997)
6.6
The Ice Road
(2021)
5.8
Mean Guns
(1997)
Film rating
3.3
14
votes
3.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Mr. Erlich
Remarkable work, Dr. Vaselli. Congratulations.
[Reaches to shake Vaselli's hand, but quickly jerks his hand up in the air and pulls out a gun]
Mr. Erlich
HEIL HITLER!
[Shoots Vaselli]
Film Trailers
All trailers
Captain America
Trailer
0
0
Stills
