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Poster of Hello, Fools!
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Hello, Fools!
5.1

Hello, Fools!

, 1996
Privet, duralei!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hello, Fools!
5.1

Cast

Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Fyodor
Tatyana Drubich
Tatyana Drubich
Kseniya
Vyacheslav Polunin
Vyacheslav Polunin
Yura
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Larisa, Yura's ex-wife
Ruslan Akhmetov
Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Nikolay Garo
Vyacheslav Kulakov
Vyacheslav Kulakov
Tolik
Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Commander of revolutionary sailors
Aleksandr Shirvindt
Aleksandr Shirvindt
A social-socialist party leader
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
The oculist
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Eldar Ryazanov, Aleksey Timm
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 29 December 1996
Release date
29 December 1996 Russia 0+
29 December 1996 Kazakhstan
29 December 1996 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm, Goskino
Also known as
Privet, duralei!, Cześć, pajace!, Ein liebenswerter Tolpatsch, Hello, Fools!, Привет, дуралеи!, Salam, Axmaqlar!

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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