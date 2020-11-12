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Poster of Mauvais Genre
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Mauvais Genre
5.4

Mauvais Genre

, 1997
Mauvais genre
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Mauvais Genre
5.4

Cast

Jacques Gamblin
Jacques Gamblin
Martial Bok
Elina Löwensohn
Elina Löwensohn
Lucie
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Camille
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Bernard Brondin
Christiane Cohendy
La mère de Martial
Agnès Obadia
Michèle
Thiam Aïssatou
Lily
Jean-François Perrier
Le libraire
Laurent Olmedo
Ricardo
Michael Lonsdale
Honoré de Balzac
Director Laurent Bénégui
Writer Jean-Luc Gaget, Laurent Bénégui
Composer Laurent Coq, Benjamin Raffaelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 27 May 1997
Release date
27 May 1997 France
Budget 25,800,000 FRF
Production Bymages 4, Canal+, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Mauvais genre, Tipo Estranho, W krzywym zwierciadle wyobraźni, Плохой жанр

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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