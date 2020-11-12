Similar films for Mauvais Genre
Remember Me, My Love Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.1
Compromis Short, Comedy
1998, France
6.5
Stressati Comedy, Drama
1997, Italy
5.8
As You Want Me Comedy, Drama
1997, France / Italy
6.6
Secret Agents Crime
2004, France / Italy / Spain
5.8
Franck Spadone Thriller
2000, France
4.9
Like a Fish Out of Water Thriller
1999, France
5.7
Unruly Drama
1999, France
5.1
Those Who Love Romantic, Drama
1998, France / Spain
6.0
L'ultimo Capodanno Drama
1998, Italy
5.3
Pleasure (And Its Little Inconveniences) Drama
1998, France / Belgium
5.9
The Apartment Drama, Crime, Romantic
1996, France / Italy / Spain
7.4