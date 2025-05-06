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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
5.8
Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
, 1992
Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
Russia / Animation, Short / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Director
Elvira Evakyan
Writer
Aleksandr Timofeevskiy
Composer
Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1992
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Velikaya bitva slona s kitom, The Great Battle Between the Elephant and the Whale, Великая битва слона с китом
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Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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