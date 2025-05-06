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Poster of Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
5.8

Velikaya bitva slona s kitom

, 1992
Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
Russia / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Velikaya bitva slona s kitom
5.8
Director Elvira Evakyan
Writer Aleksandr Timofeevskiy
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Velikaya bitva slona s kitom, The Great Battle Between the Elephant and the Whale, Великая битва слона с китом

Cartoon rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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