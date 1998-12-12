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Poster of Cops and Robbers
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Cops and Robbers
5.9

Cops and Robbers

, 1998
Politseiskiye i vory
Russia / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cops and Robbers
5.9

Synopsis

When a charming crook sold fake archaeological treasures to a naive foreigner, he did not know what he was doing: an overseas guest turned out to be the director of a Russian-American pasta factory. The deceived American angrily orde

Cast

Gennadiy Khazanov
Gennadiy Khazanov
Swindler
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Slava - factory guard
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Tsyplakova
Zhanna - guard's wife
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
Grandpa
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Amelkin
Yevgeniya Glushenko
Dana - swindler's wife
Robert McIntyre
American - host macaroni factories
Gennadiy Nazarov
Taxi driver
Tahir Räximef
Yardman
Anna Skvarnik
Veronika - daughter of the guard
Director Nikolay Dostal
Writer Nikolay Dostal, Georgiy Nikolaev
Composer Aleksandr Belyayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 12 December 1998
Release date
12 December 1998 Russia 0+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Politseiskiye i vory, Cops and Robbers, Policjanci i złodzieje, Полицейские и воры

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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