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5.9
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Cops and Robbers
5.9
Cops and Robbers
, 1998
Politseiskiye i vory
Russia / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
When a charming crook sold fake archaeological treasures to a naive foreigner, he did not know what he was doing: an overseas guest turned out to be the director of a Russian-American pasta factory. The deceived American angrily orde
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Cast
Gennadiy Khazanov
Swindler
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Slava - factory guard
Elena Tsyplakova
Zhanna - guard's wife
Vladimir Zeldin
Grandpa
Sergey Batalov
Amelkin
Yevgeniya Glushenko
Dana - swindler's wife
Robert McIntyre
American - host macaroni factories
Gennadiy Nazarov
Taxi driver
Tahir Räximef
Yardman
Anna Skvarnik
Veronika - daughter of the guard
Director
Nikolay Dostal
Writer
Nikolay Dostal
,
Georgiy Nikolaev
Composer
Aleksandr Belyayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
12 December 1998
Release date
12 December 1998
Russia
0+
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Politseiskiye i vory, Cops and Robbers, Policjanci i złodzieje, Полицейские и воры
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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