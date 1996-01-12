Menu
Poster of Eye for an Eye
Kinoafisha Films Eye for an Eye

Eye for an Eye

Eye For An Eye 18+
Synopsis

When the courts fail to keep behind bars the man who raped and murdered her daughter, a woman seeks her own form of justice.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1996
Online premiere 1 March 2022
World premiere 12 January 1996
Release date
12 January 1996 Russia 16+
8 May 1996 France
25 April 1996 Germany
21 June 1996 Great Britain
31 May 1996 Italy
12 January 1996 Kazakhstan
6 May 1996 Spain
12 January 1996 USA
12 January 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,877,589
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Eye for an Eye, Ojo por ojo, Око за око, Auge um Auge, Oko za oko, Olho por Olho, Au-delà des lois, Eye for an Eye (Ojo por ojo), Göze göz, La prossima vittima, Ochi pentru ochi si dinte pentru dinte, Oeil pour oeil, Ofthalmon anti ofthalmou, Öga för öga, Øye for øye, Silmä Silmästä, Szemet szemért, Οφθαλμόν αντί οφθαλμού, レイジング・ブレット　復讐の銃弾, 以眼还眼, 逍遙法外, 逍遥法外
Director
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
Cast
Salli Ford
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Olivia Burnette
Alexandra Kyle
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Cast and Crew
6.2
Quotes
Robert Doob What are you gonna do? Shoot me?
Karen McCann You broke into my house with the intent to do me bodily harm. The law says I have the right to protect myself.
Robert Doob What? You want me to say I'm sorry? It could have been anybody. I don't even remember what she looked like. It's nothing personal.
Karen McCann She was seventeen years old. She was five-foot two. She had brown eyes. Her name was Julie. She was my daughter.
Robert Doob She was a great f-f-f-fuck.
