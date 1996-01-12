When the courts fail to keep behind bars the man who raped and murdered her daughter, a woman seeks her own form of justice.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year1996
Online premiere1 March 2022
World premiere12 January 1996
Release date
12 January 1996
Russia
16+
8 May 1996
France
25 April 1996
Germany
21 June 1996
Great Britain
31 May 1996
Italy
12 January 1996
Kazakhstan
6 May 1996
Spain
12 January 1996
USA
12 January 1996
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$20,000,000
Worldwide Gross$26,877,589
ProductionParamount Pictures
Also known as
Eye for an Eye, Ojo por ojo, Око за око, Auge um Auge, Oko za oko, Olho por Olho, Au-delà des lois, Eye for an Eye (Ojo por ojo), Göze göz, La prossima vittima, Ochi pentru ochi si dinte pentru dinte, Oeil pour oeil, Ofthalmon anti ofthalmou, Öga för öga, Øye for øye, Silmä Silmästä, Szemet szemért, Οφθαλμόν αντί οφθαλμού, レイジング・ブレット 復讐の銃弾, 以眼还眼, 逍遙法外, 逍遥法外