Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kung Fu Cult Master
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Kung Fu Cult Master
6.4

Kung Fu Cult Master

, 1993
Yi tin to lung gei: Moh gaau gaau jue
Hong Kong / Action, Fantasy, History / 18+
Poster of Kung Fu Cult Master
6.4

Cast

Jet Li
Jet Li
Chang Mo Kei
Sammo Hung
Sammo Hung
Chang San Fung
Man Cheung
Chao Min
Chingmy Yau
Siu Chiu
Leung Ka-Yan
Sung Yuen Kin
Richard Ng
King of Green Bat: Wai Yat Siu
Gigi Lai
Chow Chi Yu
Collin Chou
Sung Ching Su
Francis Ng
Chang Tsui San
Ekin Cheng
Cameo appearance
Director Jeane Wong
Writer Louis Cha, Jeane Wong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 18 December 1993
World premiere 18 December 1993
Release date
18 December 1993 Hong Kong
3 November 1995 Japan
22 January 1994 South Korea
29 January 1994 Taiwan
Production Win's Film Productions
Also known as
Yi tin to lung gei: Moh gaau gaau jue, Kung Fu Cult Master, 倚天屠龍記之魔教教主, The Evil Cult, A gonosz papjai, Evil Cult, Evil Cult - Tajemství Kung-Fu, Gonosz birodalom, I airesi tou Kakou, Kult zła, Kung Fu kultusmeister, Le sette spade della vendetta, Lord of the Wu Tang, Pahan kultti, The Kung Fu Cult Master, The Swordmaster, Zhang: O Bárbaro, Поклоніння злу, Служители зла, महा शक्तिशाली, カンフー・カルト・マスター 魔教教主, 倚天屠龍記, Kung Fu Master, Yi tian tu long ji: Mo jiao jiao zhu

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Kung Fu Cult Master

Last Hero in China
Last Hero in China Action, Comedy, History
1993, Hong Kong
6.0
The New Legend of Shaolin
The New Legend of Shaolin Action, Adventure, Comedy
1994, Hong Kong
6.0
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
The Sorcerer and the White Snake Romantic, Fantasy, Action
2011, China / Hong Kong
5.0
Flying Swords of Dragon Gate
Flying Swords of Dragon Gate Adventure, Action
2011, China
6.0
The Twins Effect II
The Twins Effect II Adventure, Action, Comedy
2004, Hong Kong
5.0
The Twins Effect
The Twins Effect Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure
2003, Hong Kong
6.0
So Close
So Close Action, Crime, Thriller
2002, Hong Kong
6.0
Once Upon a Time in China III
Once Upon a Time in China III Action, Adventure, Biography
1992, Hong Kong / China
6.0
Future X-Cops
Future X-Cops Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Hong Kong
3.0
City Hunter
City Hunter Action, Comedy, Romantic
1993, Japan / Hong Kong
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more