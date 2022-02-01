Yi tin to lung gei: Moh gaau gaau jue, Kung Fu Cult Master, 倚天屠龍記之魔教教主, The Evil Cult, A gonosz papjai, Evil Cult, Evil Cult - Tajemství Kung-Fu, Gonosz birodalom, I airesi tou Kakou, Kult zła, Kung Fu kultusmeister, Le sette spade della vendetta, Lord of the Wu Tang, Pahan kultti, The Kung Fu Cult Master, The Swordmaster, Zhang: O Bárbaro, Поклоніння злу, Служители зла, महा शक्तिशाली, カンフー・カルト・マスター 魔教教主, 倚天屠龍記, Kung Fu Master, Yi tian tu long ji: Mo jiao jiao zhu
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 1 February 2022
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.