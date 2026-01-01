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Poster of The Sum of Us
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sum of Us
7.3

The Sum of Us

, 1995
The Sum Of Us
Australia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Sum of Us
7.3

Synopsis

A widowed father has to deal with two complex issues: while he is searching for "Miss Right," his son, who is in his 20s and gay, is searching for "Mr. Right."

Cast

Jack Thompson
Jack Thompson
Harry Mitchell
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Jeff Mitchell
John Polson
John Polson
Greg
Deborah Kennedy
Joyce Johnson
Julie Herbert
Mary
Joss Moroney
Young Jeff
Mitch Mathews
Gran
Des James
Football Coach
Mick Campbell
Footballer
Donny Muntz
Ferry Captain
Director Geoff Burton, Kevin Dowling
Writer David Stevens
Composer Dave Faulkner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 12 July 1994
Release date
28 July 1994 Australia
28 July 1995 Brazil
24 May 1995 Great Britain
8 July 1996 Spain
8 March 1995 USA
MPAA R
Budget 3,465,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $766,464
Production Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), Great Sum Film Limited Partnership, Southern Star Entertainment
Also known as
The Sum of Us, Die Summe der Gefühle, Immer Ärger mit der Liebe, La somme de nous tous, La suma de nosotros, Mennyit érünk, Nosotros dos, Nossa Essência, Tacy jak my, Tutto ciò che siamo, Um Caso de Amor, Un peu de nous deux, Uudet heilat, Най-доброто от нас, Чего мы стоим в жизни, 人生は上々だ!

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Harry Mitchell Your grandmother said that to me once. 'The greatest explorers', she said, 'are the explorers of the human heart'.
Jeff Mitchell Is that why she became a dyke?
Harry Mitchell Your grandmother was not a dyke!
Jeff Mitchell She was licking Aunt Mary's pussy for forty years, what else do you call it?
Harry Mitchell She was not a dyke! A lesbian, perhaps... You shouldn't call her names! How would you like it if I went around and called you 'pansy', 'fairy', 'poofter'?
Jeff Mitchell You do half the time!
Harry Mitchell Only when I'm annoyed with you!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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