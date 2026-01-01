Harry Mitchell
Your grandmother said that to me once. 'The greatest explorers', she said, 'are the explorers of the human heart'.
Jeff Mitchell
Is that why she became a dyke?
Harry Mitchell
Your grandmother was not a dyke!
Jeff Mitchell
She was licking Aunt Mary's pussy for forty years, what else do you call it?
Harry Mitchell
She was not a dyke! A lesbian, perhaps... You shouldn't call her names! How would you like it if I went around and called you 'pansy', 'fairy', 'poofter'?
Jeff Mitchell
You do half the time!
Harry Mitchell
Only when I'm annoyed with you!