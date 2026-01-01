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Poster of Other People's Money
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Other People's Money
6.5

Other People's Money

, 1991
Other People's Money
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Other People's Money
6.5

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Andrew Jorgenson
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Lawrence Garfield
Penelope Ann Miller
Penelope Ann Miller
Kate Sullivan
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Bea Sullivan
Dean Jones
Bill Coles
R. D. Call
Arthur
Mo Gaffney
Harriet
Bette Henritze
Emma
Tom Aldredge
Ozzie
Leila Kenzle
Marcia
Director Norman Jewison
Writer Jerry Sterner, Alvin Sargent
Composer David Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 18 October 1991
Release date
18 October 1991 Russia 16+
14 November 1991 Germany
18 October 1991 Hungary
18 October 1991 Kazakhstan
22 January 1994 South Korea
18 October 1991 USA
18 October 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $25,682,090
Production Warner Bros., Yorktown Productions
Also known as
Other People's Money, Das Geld anderer Leute, Riqueza ajena, A furfangos részvényes, A nagy likvidátor, Andre folks penge, Banii altor oameni, Başkalarının Parası, Com o Dinheiro dos Outros, Con el dinero de los demás, Cudze pieniądze, Galen i pengar, I soldi degli altri, L'argent des autres, Larry le liquidateur, Larry, o Liquidador, Me ta lefta ton allon, Novac drugih ljudi, Pieniądze innych ludzi, Toisten rahat, Με τα λεφτά των άλλων, Парите на другите, Чужие деньги, アザー・ピープルズ・マネー

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Lawrence Garfield [In response to Jorgy's speech] Amen. And amen. And amen. You have to forgive me. I'm not familiar with the local custom. Where I come from, you always say "Amen" after you hear a prayer. Because that's what you just heard - a prayer. Where I come from, that particular prayer is called "The Prayer for the Dead." You just heard The Prayer for the Dead, my fellow stockholders, and you didn't say, "Amen." This company is dead. I didn't kill it. Don't blame me. It was dead when I got here. It's too late for prayers. For even if the prayers were answered, and a miracle occurred, and the yen did this, and the dollar did that, and the infrastructure did the other thing, we would still be dead. You know why? Fiber optics. New technologies. Obsolescence. We're dead alright. We're just not broke. And you know the surest way to go broke? Keep getting an increasing share of a shrinking market. Down the tubes. Slow but sure. You know, at one time there must've been dozens of companies making buggy whips. And I'll bet the last company around was the one that made the best goddamn buggy whip you ever saw. Now how would you have liked to have been a stockholder in that company? You invested in a business and this business is dead. Let's have the intelligence, let's have the decency to sign the death certificate, collect the insurance, and invest in something with a future. "Ah, but we can't," goes the prayer. "We can't because we have responsibility, a responsibility to our employees, to our community. What will happen to them?" I got two words for that: Who cares? Care about them? Why? They didn't care about you. They sucked you dry. You have no responsibility to them. For the last ten years this company bled your money. Did this community ever say, "We know times are tough. We'll lower taxes, reduce water and sewer." Check it out: You're paying twice what you did ten years ago. And our devoted employees, who have taken no increases for the past three years, are still making twice what they made ten years ago; and our stock - one-sixth what it was ten years ago. Who cares? I'll tell you. Me. I'm not your best friend. I'm your only friend. I don't make anything? I'm making you money. And lest we forget, that's the only reason any of you became stockholders in the first place. You want to make money! You don't care if they manufacture wire and cable, fried chicken, or grow tangerines! You want to make money! I'm the only friend you've got. I'm making you money. Take the money. Invest it somewhere else. Maybe, maybe you'll get lucky and it'll be used productively. And if it is, you'll create new jobs and provide a service for the economy and, God forbid, even make a few bucks for yourselves. And if anybody asks, tell 'em ya gave at the plant. And by the way, it pleases me that I am called "Larry the Liquidator." You know why, fellow stockholders? Because at my funeral, you'll leave with a smile on your face and a few bucks in your pocket. Now that's a funeral worth having!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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