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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Dance with Me
6.3
Dance with Me
, 1998
Dance with Me
USA / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.3
Cast
Vanessa Williams
Ruby
Chayanne
Rafael
Kris Kristofferson
John
Jane Krakowski
Patricia
Joan Plowright
Bea
Beth Grant
Lovejoy
Harry Groener
Michael
William Marquez
Stefano
Scott Paetty
Steve
Rick Valenzuela
Julian
Director
Randa Haines
Writer
Daryl Matthews
Composer
Michael Convertino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
21 August 1998
Release date
21 August 1998
Russia
0+
18 November 1998
Brazil
3 August 1999
France
U
1 July 1999
Germany
21 August 1998
Kazakhstan
21 August 1998
USA
21 August 1998
Ukraine
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$15,923,122
Production
Mandalay Entertainment, Ballroom Dancer
Also known as
Dance with Me, Baila conmigo, Danse passion, Dança Feroz, Danse avec moi, Horepse mazi mou, Mindenem a tánc, No Ritmo da Dança, Shut Up and Dance, Šok su manimi, Vášnivý tanec, Zatańcz ze mną, Танцуй со мной, डांस विथ मी, ダンス・ウィズ・ミー
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
Dance with Me
Quotes
John Burnett
There you are.
Lovejoy
Thanks, I was wondering where I was.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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