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Poster of Dance with Me
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Dance with Me
6.3

Dance with Me

, 1998
Dance with Me
USA / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dance with Me
6.3

Cast

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Ruby
Chayanne
Rafael
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
John
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski
Patricia
Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright
Bea
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
Lovejoy
Harry Groener
Michael
William Marquez
Stefano
Scott Paetty
Steve
Rick Valenzuela
Julian
Director Randa Haines
Writer Daryl Matthews
Composer Michael Convertino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 21 August 1998
Release date
21 August 1998 Russia 0+
18 November 1998 Brazil
3 August 1999 France U
1 July 1999 Germany
21 August 1998 Kazakhstan
21 August 1998 USA
21 August 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $15,923,122
Production Mandalay Entertainment, Ballroom Dancer
Also known as
Dance with Me, Baila conmigo, Danse passion, Dança Feroz, Danse avec moi, Horepse mazi mou, Mindenem a tánc, No Ritmo da Dança, Shut Up and Dance, Šok su manimi, Vášnivý tanec, Zatańcz ze mną, Танцуй со мной, डांस विथ मी, ダンス・ウィズ・ミー

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Dance with Me
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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