ProductionTriStar Pictures, Japan Satellite Broadcasting (JBS), IndieProd Company Productions
Also known as
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Frankenstein de Mary Shelley, Mary Shelleyn Frankenstein, Mary Shelleys Frankenstein, De Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, Frankenstein d'après l'oeuvre de Mary Shelley, Frankenstein d'après Mary Shelley, Frankenstein di Mary Shelley, Frankenstein podle Mary Shelleyové, Frankenstein tis Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, de Mary Shelley, Mary Shelley Frankenstein, Mary Shelley'den Frankenstein, Meres Šeli Frankenšteinas, Φρανκενστάιν της Μαίρη Σέλλεϋ, Франкенштайн, Франкенштајн, Франкенштейн, Франкенщайн, फ्रैंकनस्टाइन, フランケンシュタイン（1994）, 瑪麗雪萊之科學怪人
The CreatureI do know that for the sympathy of one living being, I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.