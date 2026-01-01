Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

I do know that for the sympathy of one living being, I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.

The Creature I do know that for the sympathy of one living being, I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.