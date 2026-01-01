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Poster of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
6.4

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

, 1994
Frankenstein
USA, Japan / Drama, Romantic, Horror / 18+
Poster of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
6.4

Synopsis

When the brilliant but unorthodox scientist Victor Frankenstein rejects the artificial man that he has created, the Creature escapes and later swears revenge.

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Tom Hulce
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Aidan Quinn
Aidan Quinn
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Director Kenneth Branagh
Writer Frank Darabont, Mary Shelley, Steph Lady
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 4 November 1994
Release date
1 December 1995 Russia 12+
1 December 1994 Australia
20 January 1995 Brazil
16 February 1995 Czechia
11 January 1995 France
5 January 1995 Germany
4 November 1994 Great Britain
9 February 1995 Hungary
4 November 1994 Ireland
9 February 1995 Italy
1 December 1995 Kazakhstan
27 January 1995 Portugal
14 January 1995 South Korea 18
4 November 1994 Spain
4 November 1994 USA
1 December 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $112,006,296
Production TriStar Pictures, Japan Satellite Broadcasting (JBS), IndieProd Company Productions
Also known as
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Frankenstein de Mary Shelley, Mary Shelleyn Frankenstein, Mary Shelleys Frankenstein, De Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, Frankenstein d'après l'oeuvre de Mary Shelley, Frankenstein d'après Mary Shelley, Frankenstein di Mary Shelley, Frankenstein podle Mary Shelleyové, Frankenstein tis Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, de Mary Shelley, Mary Shelley Frankenstein, Mary Shelley'den Frankenstein, Meres Šeli Frankenšteinas, Φρανκενστάιν της Μαίρη Σέλλεϋ, Франкенштайн, Франкенштајн, Франкенштейн, Франкенщайн, फ्रैंकनस्टाइन, フランケンシュタイン（1994）, 瑪麗雪萊之科學怪人

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Quotes

The Creature I do know that for the sympathy of one living being, I would make peace with all. I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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