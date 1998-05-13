Why, mother, nothing happens as we wish? Why? Why does one have to rot in silence torn between pain and desire? Why did I live my life in exile. Tell me mother, why can't one learn to love?

Alexandre Why, mother, nothing happens as we wish? Why? Why does one have to rot in silence torn between pain and desire? Why did I live my life in exile. Tell me mother, why can't one learn to love?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.