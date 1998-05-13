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Poster of Eternity and a Day
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Eternity and a Day
7.9

Eternity and a Day

, 1998
Mia aioniotita kai mia mera
Germany, France, Italy, Greece / Drama / 18+
Poster of Eternity and a Day
7.9

Cast

Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Alexandros
Isabelle Renauld
Anna
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
The Poet
Ahilleas Skevis
The Child
Lazaros Andreou
Aristotelis Aposkitis
Despoina Bebedeli
Alexandros' Mother
Iris Chatziantoniou
Alexandros' Daughter
Dimitris Fotsinos-Safrantzas
Kid
Eleni Gerasimidou
Ourania
Director Theo Angelopoulos
Writer Tonino Guerra, Theo Angelopoulos
Composer Eleni Karaindrou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Italy / Greece
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 13 May 1998
Release date
2 September 1998 Canada
20 January 2000 Czechia 15+
20 January 1999 Germany
23 October 1998 Greece
4 March 1999 Netherlands
19 November 2004 South Korea
17 December 1999 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $107,322
Production Paradis Films, Intermédias, La Sept Cinéma
Also known as
Mia aioniotita kai mia mera, Eternity and a Day, L'éternité et un jour, La eternidad y un día, A Eternidade e Um Dia, Az örökkévalóság meg egy nap, De eeuwigheid en een dag, Die Ewigkeit und ein Tag, Evigheden og en dag, Evigheten och en dag, Evigheten og en dag, Ikuisuus ja päivä, L'eternità e un giorno, Sonsuzluk ve bir gün, Večnosť a deň, Věčnost a den, Večnost i jedan dan, Wieczność i dzień, Wieczność i jeden dzień, Yeongwongwa haru, Μια αιωνιότητα και μια μέρα, Вечност и ден, Вечность и один день, 一生何求, 永恒和一日, 永遠と一日, 永遠的一天, ابدیت و یک روز, الأبدية ويوم, 영원과 하루, ابدية و يوم, MIA EONIOTITA KE MIA MERA, 永恒的一天

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

Alexandre Why, mother, nothing happens as we wish? Why? Why does one have to rot in silence torn between pain and desire? Why did I live my life in exile. Tell me mother, why can't one learn to love?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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