ProductionParadis Films, Intermédias, La Sept Cinéma
Also known as
Mia aioniotita kai mia mera, Eternity and a Day, L'éternité et un jour, La eternidad y un día, A Eternidade e Um Dia, Az örökkévalóság meg egy nap, De eeuwigheid en een dag, Die Ewigkeit und ein Tag, Evigheden og en dag, Evigheten och en dag, Evigheten og en dag, Ikuisuus ja päivä, L'eternità e un giorno, Sonsuzluk ve bir gün, Večnosť a deň, Věčnost a den, Večnost i jedan dan, Wieczność i dzień, Wieczność i jeden dzień, Yeongwongwa haru, Μια αιωνιότητα και μια μέρα, Вечност и ден, Вечность и один день, 一生何求, 永恒和一日, 永遠と一日, 永遠的一天, ابدیت و یک روز, الأبدية ويوم, 영원과 하루, ابدية و يوم, MIA EONIOTITA KE MIA MERA, 永恒的一天
Film rating
7.9
Rate11 votes
7.8IMDb
Quotes
AlexandreWhy, mother, nothing happens as we wish? Why? Why does one have to rot in silence torn between pain and desire? Why did I live my life in exile. Tell me mother, why can't one learn to love?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.