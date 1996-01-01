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Poster of Oriental Elegy
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Oriental Elegy
7.3

Oriental Elegy

, 1996
Vostochnaya elegiya
Russia, Japan / Short, Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Oriental Elegy
7.3

Cast

Alexander Sokurov
Alexander Sokurov
Narrator
Director Alexander Sokurov
Writer Alexander Sokurov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Japan
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 1 January 1996
Release date
1 January 1996 Russia 0+
19 July 1997 Kazakhstan
19 July 1997 Ukraine
Production Severny Fond, Lenfilm Studio, NHK
Also known as
Vostochnaya elegiya, Elegia Oriental, Elegía oriental, Elegia orientale, Itämainen elegia, Oriental elegy, Orientalna elegia, Orientaru ereji, Östliche Elegie, Восточная элегия

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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