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Poster of Breaking the Waves
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Breaking the Waves
7.7

Breaking the Waves

, 1996
Breaking the waves
Denmark, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Iceland / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Breaking the Waves
7.7

Synopsis

Oilman Jan is paralyzed in an accident. His wife, who prayed for his return, feels guilty; even more, when Jan urges her to have sex with another.

Cast

Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Bess McNeill
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Jan Nyman
Katrin Cartlidge
Dodo McNeill
Jean-Marc Barr
Jean-Marc Barr
Terry
Adrian Rawlins
Dr. Richardson
Jonathan Hackett
Priest
Sandra Voe
Mother
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Sadistic Sailor
Mikkel Gaup
Pits
Roef Ragas
Pim
Director Lars von Trier
Writer Lars von Trier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / France / Sweden / Netherlands / Norway / Iceland
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 13 May 1996
Release date
27 February 1997 Australia R 18+
7 February 1997 Brazil
24 November 2022 Czechia
5 July 1996 Denmark 15
12 July 2023 France 12
13 May 1996 Germany
18 October 1996 Great Britain
6 December 1996 Greece
11 October 1996 Italy
29 August 1996 Netherlands
31 January 1997 Portugal
21 June 2019 South Korea
5 July 1996 Sweden 15
13 November 1996 USA
MPAA R
Budget 42,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross $3,831,182
Production ARTE, Argus Film Produktie, Canal+
Also known as
Breaking the Waves, Contra viento y marea, Rompiendo las olas, Abisul sufletului, Amor omnie, Breaking the waves - Aallonmurtaja, Dalgaları Aşmak, Damazontas ta kymata, Hullámtörés, Kiseki no Umi, L'amour est un pouvoir sacré, Laineid murdes, Le onde del destino, Lom valov, Lomeći valove, Ondas de Paixão, Ondas do Destino, Phá Tan Con Sóng, Prelomiť vlny, Prieš bangas, Prolomit vlny, Przełamując fale, Shekastan e Amwaj, Šķeļot Viļņus, Δαμάζοντας τα κύματα, Кроз таласе, Порейки вълните, Рассекая волны, Розсікаючи хвилі, 奇跡の海, 破浪而出, 브레이킹 더 웨이브

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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