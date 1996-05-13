CountryDenmark / France / Sweden / Netherlands / Norway / Iceland
Runtime2 hours 39 minutes
Production year1996
World premiere13 May 1996
Release date
27 February 1997
Australia
R 18+
7 February 1997
Brazil
24 November 2022
Czechia
5 July 1996
Denmark
15
12 July 2023
France
12
13 May 1996
Germany
18 October 1996
Great Britain
6 December 1996
Greece
11 October 1996
Italy
29 August 1996
Netherlands
31 January 1997
Portugal
21 June 2019
South Korea
5 July 1996
Sweden
15
13 November 1996
USA
MPAAR
Budget42,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross$3,831,182
ProductionARTE, Argus Film Produktie, Canal+
Also known as
Breaking the Waves, Contra viento y marea, Rompiendo las olas, Abisul sufletului, Amor omnie, Breaking the waves - Aallonmurtaja, Dalgaları Aşmak, Damazontas ta kymata, Hullámtörés, Kiseki no Umi, L'amour est un pouvoir sacré, Laineid murdes, Le onde del destino, Lom valov, Lomeći valove, Ondas de Paixão, Ondas do Destino, Phá Tan Con Sóng, Prelomiť vlny, Prieš bangas, Prolomit vlny, Przełamując fale, Shekastan e Amwaj, Šķeļot Viļņus, Δαμάζοντας τα κύματα, Кроз таласе, Порейки вълните, Рассекая волны, Розсікаючи хвилі, 奇跡の海, 破浪而出, 브레이킹 더 웨이브
Film rating
7.7
Rate12 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Stills
Quotes
Dodo McNeillNot one of you has the right to consign Bess to hell!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.