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Poster of Sitcom
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Sitcom
6.8

Sitcom

, 1998
Sitcom
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sitcom
6.8

Cast

Adrien de Van
Nicolas
Évelyne Dandry
La mère
François Marthouret
Le père
Marina de Van
Sophie
Stéphane Rideau
David
Lucia Sanchez
Maria
Jules-Emmanuel Eyoum Deido
Abdu
Jean Douchet
Jean Douchet
Le psychothérapeute
Sébastien Charles
Le garçon aux courgettes
Vincent Vizioz
Le garçon aux cheveux rouges
Director Francois Ozon
Writer Francois Ozon
Composer Eric Neveux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 2 June 2036
World premiere 27 May 1998
Release date
27 May 1998 France
25 March 1999 Germany
6 October 1998 USA
Production Fidélité Productions, StudioCanal, Canal+
Also known as
Sitcom, Home Drama, Koko perheen lemmikki, Sitcom - Nossa Linda Família, Szappanoperett, Крысятник, Ситком, ホームドラマ, 失魂家族

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 29 May 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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