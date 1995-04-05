Menu
Rob Roy

Rob Roy 18+
Synopsis

In 1713 Scotland, Rob Roy MacGregor is wronged by a nobleman and his nephew, becomes an outlaw in search of revenge while fleeing the Redcoats, and faces charges of being a Jacobite.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 5 April 1995
Release date
5 April 1995 Russia 16+
13 April 1995 Australia
25 May 1995 Czechia U
7 June 1995 France
16 November 1995 Germany
19 May 1995 Great Britain
22 September 1995 Greece
18 May 1995 Italy
5 April 1995 Kazakhstan
16 May 1995 Portugal
26 May 1995 Sweden
14 April 1995 USA
5 April 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $31,596,911
Production United Artists, Talisman Productions
Also known as
Rob Roy, Роб Рой, Rob Roy (La pasión de un rebelde), Rob Roy: A Saga de uma Paixão, Rob Roy: Eis to onoma tis timis, Robas Rojus, Ρομπ Ρόι: Εις το όνομα της τιμής, Роб Рој, ロブ・ロイ ロマンに生きた男, 赤膽豪情
Director
Michael Caton-Jones
Cast
Quotes
Archibald Cunningham Think of yourself a scabbard, Mistress McGregor, and I the sword. And a fine fit you were, too.
Mary I will think on you dead, until my husband makes you so. And then I will think on you no more.
Stills
