Country
USA / Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 19 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
5 April 1995
Release date
|5 April 1995
|Russia
|
|16+
|13 April 1995
|Australia
|
|
|25 May 1995
|Czechia
|
|U
|7 June 1995
|France
|
|
|16 November 1995
|Germany
|
|
|19 May 1995
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 September 1995
|Greece
|
|
|18 May 1995
|Italy
|
|
|5 April 1995
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|16 May 1995
|Portugal
|
|
|26 May 1995
|Sweden
|
|
|14 April 1995
|USA
|
|
|5 April 1995
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$28,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$31,596,911
Production
United Artists, Talisman Productions
Also known as
Rob Roy, Роб Рой, Rob Roy (La pasión de un rebelde), Rob Roy: A Saga de uma Paixão, Rob Roy: Eis to onoma tis timis, Robas Rojus, Ρομπ Ρόι: Εις το όνομα της τιμής, Роб Рој, ロブ・ロイ ロマンに生きた男, 赤膽豪情