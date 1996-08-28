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Poster of I Love You, I Love You Not
5.8
Kinoafisha Films I Love You, I Love You Not
5.8

I Love You, I Love You Not

, 1996
I Love You, I Love You Not
USA, Germany, France, Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of I Love You, I Love You Not
5.8

Cast

Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Young Nana
Jude Law
Jude Law
SS Officer
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek
Tony
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles
Jeanne Moreau
Nana
Lauren Fox
Alison
Kris Park
Seth
Emily Burkes-Nossiter
Jessica
Carrie Szlasa
Jane
Natasha Wolff
Hope
Josiah A. Mayo
Chris
Director Billy Hopkins
Writer Wendy Kesselman
Composer Gil Goldstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 28 August 1996
Release date
28 August 1996 Russia 18+
28 August 1996 France
28 August 1996 Kazakhstan
31 October 1997 USA
28 August 1996 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $20,677
Production Canal+, Chrysalis Films, Die Hauskunst
Also known as
I Love You, I Love You Not, Me quiere, no me quiere, Agapi monadiki, Älskar, älskar inte, Älskar, älskar inte..., Armastan, ei armasta, Aš tave myliu, aš tavęs nemyliu, Bem-Me-Quer, Mal-Me-Quer, Csillagvirágok, Elsker, elsker ikke, Huellas del pasado, Platonic Game, Rakastaa, ei rakasta..., Te iubesc, nu te iubesc, Viver Sem Medo, Voli me, ne voli me, Volim te, ne volim, Обичам те, не те обичам, Я люблю тебя, я тебя не люблю, 彷徨的爱

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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