I Love You, I Love You Not, Me quiere, no me quiere, Agapi monadiki, Älskar, älskar inte, Älskar, älskar inte..., Armastan, ei armasta, Aš tave myliu, aš tavęs nemyliu, Bem-Me-Quer, Mal-Me-Quer, Csillagvirágok, Elsker, elsker ikke, Huellas del pasado, Platonic Game, Rakastaa, ei rakasta..., Te iubesc, nu te iubesc, Viver Sem Medo, Voli me, ne voli me, Volim te, ne volim, Обичам те, не те обичам, Я люблю тебя, я тебя не люблю, 彷徨的爱
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
Quotes
NanaWhy should you be normal? It's not the most important thing.
DaisyOh yes it is, I know it is, you know it is!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.