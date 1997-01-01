Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Don't Play the Fool
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Don't Play the Fool
6.5

Don't Play the Fool

, 1997
Ne valyay duraka
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Don't Play the Fool
6.5

Cast

Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Zinaida Tarataykina
Grigory Siyatvinda
Grigory Siyatvinda
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Yakov
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Ivan
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Filimon
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
The general
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Andrey Nikolaev
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Kutuzov
Sergey Rubeko
Sergey Rubeko
Valeri Chikov
The villager
Sergei Agapitov
Pasha
Director Valeri Chikov
Writer Valeri Chikov
Composer Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 1 January 1997
Release date
1 January 1997 Russia 12+
10 October 1997 USA
Budget $22,000,000
Production Mosfilm, Shadow Studios, Teatr Mikhaila Yevdokimova
Also known as
Ne valyay duraka, Don't Play the Fool..., Не валяй дурака...

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Don't Play the Fool

Pro biznesmena Fomu
Pro biznesmena Fomu Comedy, Drama
1993, Russia
6.0
Khochu v tyurmu
Khochu v tyurmu Comedy
1999, Russia
6.0
At Home Among Strangers
At Home Among Strangers Action, Drama
1974, USSR
7.0
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers Adventure, Action
1968, USSR
7.0
The Elusive Avengers
The Elusive Avengers Action, Family, Adventure
1966, USSR
7.0
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? Comedy, Drama, Adventure
1998, Russia
6.0
Ne zhdali, ne gadali
Ne zhdali, ne gadali Comedy
1982, USSR
5.0
Who If Not Us
Who If Not Us Drama
1998, Russia
6.0
Vanya
Vanya Drama
1959, USSR
6.0
Veselye gastroli na Chernom more
Veselye gastroli na Chernom more Comedy, Adventure
2019, Russia
0.0
Bumbarash
Bumbarash Adventure, Drama
1971, USSR
7.0
Strategiya riska
Strategiya riska Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more