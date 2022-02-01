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Poster of 1492 – Conquest of Paradise
6.2
Kinoafisha Films 1492 – Conquest of Paradise
6.2

1492 – Conquest of Paradise

, 1992
1492: Conquest of Paradise
France, Great Britain, Spain / Drama, Adventure, Biography, History / 18+
Poster of 1492 – Conquest of Paradise
6.2

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Columbus
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Sanchez
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Queen Isabel
Loren Dean
Loren Dean
Older Fernando
Fernando Rey
Marchena
Michael Wincott
Michael Wincott
Moxica
Tchéky Karyo
Tchéky Karyo
Pinzon
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Santangel
Kevin Dunn
Kevin Dunn
Captain Mendez
Ángela Molina
Beatrix
Director Ridley Scott
Writer Roselyne Bosch
Composer Vangelis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 1 February 2022
World premiere 8 October 1992
Release date
8 October 1992 Russia 12+
15 October 1992 Argentina +13
29 October 1992 Australia
9 October 1992 Brazil 14
19 February 1993 Czechia
27 November 1992 Denmark
12 October 1992 France
15 October 1992 Germany
23 October 1992 Great Britain 15
19 February 1993 Hungary
16 October 1992 Italy
10 October 1992 Japan
8 October 1992 Kazakhstan
9 October 1992 Mexico
15 October 1992 Netherlands
9 October 1992 Norway 15
20 November 1992 Portugal
24 December 1992 South Korea
9 October 1992 Spain
18 December 1992 Sweden
19 February 1993 Turkey
9 October 1992 USA
8 October 1992 Ukraine
9 October 1992 Uruguay
MPAA PG-13
Budget $47,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,191,399
Production Gaumont, Légende Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
1492: Conquest of Paradise, 1492, 1492 - Die Eroberung des Paradieses, 1492: Christophe Colomb, 1492: Conquista del Paraíso, 1492: La conquista del paraíso, 1492 - A Paradicsom meghódítása, 1492 - Cucerirea paradisului, 1492 - Den stora upptäckten, 1492 - Erobring af Paradis, 1492 - Erobringen av Paradis, 1492 - Hristoforos Kolomvos, 1492 - La conquista del paradiso, 1492 - La scoperta del Paradiso, 1492 - Paratiisin valloitus, 1492 : Christophe Colomb, 1492- M'Ever La'Offek, 1492・コロンブス, 1492: A Conquista do Paraíso, 1492: Cristóvão Colombo, 1492: La conquête du paradis, 1492: Paradīzes Iekarošana, 1492: Rojaus užkariavimas, 1492: Wyprawa do raju, 1492: Χριστόφορος Κολόμβος, 1492: Завладяването на рая, 1492: Завоевание рая, 1492: Освајање раја, 1492. Paradiisi vallutamine, 1492征服天堂, Christopher Columbus, Columbus, Krištof Kolumb, 哥倫布傳, 1492 - Christophe Colomb, La Conquista del Paraiso, 哥伦布传, Koers naar het Onbekende

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Young Fernando Columbus Of all the words my father wrote - and there were many - I remember these the most: "Nothing that results from human progress is achieved with unanimous consent. And those who are enlightened before the others are condemned to persue that light in spite of others."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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