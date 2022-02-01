1492: Conquest of Paradise, 1492, 1492 - Die Eroberung des Paradieses, 1492: Christophe Colomb, 1492: Conquista del Paraíso, 1492: La conquista del paraíso, 1492 - A Paradicsom meghódítása, 1492 - Cucerirea paradisului, 1492 - Den stora upptäckten, 1492 - Erobring af Paradis, 1492 - Erobringen av Paradis, 1492 - Hristoforos Kolomvos, 1492 - La conquista del paradiso, 1492 - La scoperta del Paradiso, 1492 - Paratiisin valloitus, 1492 : Christophe Colomb, 1492- M'Ever La'Offek, 1492・コロンブス, 1492: A Conquista do Paraíso, 1492: Cristóvão Colombo, 1492: La conquête du paradis, 1492: Paradīzes Iekarošana, 1492: Rojaus užkariavimas, 1492: Wyprawa do raju, 1492: Χριστόφορος Κολόμβος, 1492: Завладяването на рая, 1492: Завоевание рая, 1492: Освајање раја, 1492. Paradiisi vallutamine, 1492征服天堂, Christopher Columbus, Columbus, Krištof Kolumb, 哥倫布傳, 1492 - Christophe Colomb, La Conquista del Paraiso, 哥伦布传, Koers naar het Onbekende
Film rating
6.2
Rate13 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
[first lines]
Young Fernando ColumbusOf all the words my father wrote - and there were many - I remember these the most: "Nothing that results from human progress is achieved with unanimous consent. And those who are enlightened before the others are condemned to persue that light in spite of others."
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