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Poster of Playmaker
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Playmaker
5.2

Playmaker

, 1994
Playmaker
Great Britain / Romantic, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Playmaker
5.2

Synopsis

A would-be actress uncovers horrifying files on other starlets.

Cast

Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Michael Condren
Jennifer Rubin
Jamie Harris
John Getz
John Getz
Eddie
Jeff Perry
Jeff Perry
Allen
Arthur Taxier
Detective Chassman
Dean Norris
Dean Norris
Detective Marconi
Belinda Waymouth
Angie
Diane Robin
Terry
Stephen Polk
Director
Alice Kushida
Casting Assistant
Director Yuri Zeltser
Writer Kathryn Nemesh, Darren Block, Michael Schroeder, Yuri Zeltser
Composer Mark Snow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 14 May 1994
Release date
16 May 1994 Russia 18+
16 May 1994 Kazakhstan
16 May 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Playmaker Productions
Also known as
Playmaker, Death Date - Eine tödliche Verabredung, El acto, El creador de juego, Il credo dell'omicidio, Playmaker - Masken der Begierde, Private Teacher, Trama Indecente, Um Jogo de Sedução, Végzetes játék, Кукловод

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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