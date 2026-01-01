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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Kot i Ko.
6.6
Kot i Ko.
, 1990
Kot i Ko.
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Director
Aleksandr Guriev
Writer
Vladimir Golovanov
,
Vladimir Golovanov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
23 June 1990
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kot i Ko., Cat and Company, Gatto & co., Кот и Ко, Кот и Компания, Kot i Ko
More
Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
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