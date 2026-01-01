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6.6
Kinoafisha
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I Declare War on You
6.6
I Declare War on You
, 1990
I declare war
USSR / Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Yerokhin
Anzhelika Nevolina
Anya
Elena Tonunts
Tamara
Gennady Sayfulin
Foma
Nikolay Badyev
Storozh v gostinitse
Igor Bityutskiy
Oleg Korchikov
Vorotnikov
Dmitri Nalivaichuk
Nikolay - drug Yerokhina
Natalya Potapova
Hotel manager
Nikolai Sektimenko
Erokhin's friend
Alekseĭ Shemes
Oleg Biryuchev
Director
Yaropolk Lapshin
Writer
Valentin Chernykh
Composer
Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
1 December 1990
Release date
1 December 1990
Russia
16+
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Ya obyavlyayu vam voynu, Я объявляю вам войну
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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