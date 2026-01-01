Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of I Declare War on You
6.6
Kinoafisha Films I Declare War on You
6.6

I Declare War on You

, 1990
I declare war
USSR / Crime / 18+
Poster of I Declare War on You
6.6

Cast

Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Yerokhin
Anzhelika Nevolina
Anzhelika Nevolina
Anya
Elena Tonunts
Elena Tonunts
Tamara
Gennady Sayfulin
Foma
Nikolay Badyev
Storozh v gostinitse
Igor Bityutskiy
Oleg Korchikov
Oleg Korchikov
Vorotnikov
Dmitri Nalivaichuk
Nikolay - drug Yerokhina
Natalya Potapova
Hotel manager
Nikolai Sektimenko
Erokhin's friend
Alekseĭ Shemes
Oleg Biryuchev
Director Yaropolk Lapshin
Writer Valentin Chernykh
Composer Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 December 1990
Release date
1 December 1990 Russia 16+
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Ya obyavlyayu vam voynu, Я объявляю вам войну

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more