Iron Monkey is a Hong Kong variation of Robin Hood. Corrupt officials of a Chinese village are robbed by a masked bandit known as "Iron Monkey", named after a benevolent deity. When all else fails, the Governor forces a traveling physician into finding the bandit. The arrival of an evil Shaolin monk, brings the physician and Iron Monkey together to battle the corrupt government.
ProductionFilm Workshop, Golden Harvest Company, Long Shong Pictures
Also known as
Siu nin Wong Fei Hung chi: Tit ma lau, Iron Monkey, Alma de acero, El mico d'acer, El Mono de Hierro: Iron Monkey, Gvozdeni majmun, Iron Monkey: La légende démasquée, Iron Monkey: The Young Wong Fei Hong, Mestre Kam: A Lenda, O Macaco de Ferro, Raudne ahv, Shao nian Huang Fei Hong zhi: Tie Ma Liu, Thiết Hầu Tử, Vasmajom, Żelazna małpa, Ο θρύλος της σιδερένιας μαϊμούς, Железная обезьяна, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ外伝 アイアン・モンキー, 少年黃飛鴻之鐵猴子, 少年黃飛鴻之鐵馬騮, 少年黄飞鸿之铁马骝, El Mono de Hierro, Siunin Wong Fei-hung tsi titmalau
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Iron Monkey[dubbed and subtitled versions]Don't take things too seriously, and you will always be at ease.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.