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Poster of Iron Monkey
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Iron Monkey
7.5

Iron Monkey

, 1993
Siu nin Wong Fei Hung chi: Tit ma lau
Hong Kong / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Iron Monkey
7.5

Synopsis

Iron Monkey is a Hong Kong variation of Robin Hood. Corrupt officials of a Chinese village are robbed by a masked bandit known as "Iron Monkey", named after a benevolent deity. When all else fails, the Governor forces a traveling physician into finding the bandit. The arrival of an evil Shaolin monk, brings the physician and Iron Monkey together to battle the corrupt government.

Cast

Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen
Wong Kei-Ying
Jean Wang
Miss Orchid
Sze-Man Tsang
Wong Fei-Hong
Yuen Shunyee
General Fox
Yu Rongguang
Yu Rongguang
Iron Monkey
James Wong
Governor Cheng Pak-Fong
Shi-Kwan Yen
Hin Hung
Fai Lee
Hin Hung's disciple #1
Hou Hsiao
Hin Hung's disciple #2
Brianne Siddall
Wong Fei-Hung
Director Yuen Woo-Ping
Writer Tsui Hark, Quentin Tarantino, Tan Cheung, Tai-Mok Lau, Elsa Tang
Composer Kam-Wing Chow, Johnny Njo, James L. Venable, Wai Lap Wu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 17 August 2023
World premiere 3 September 1993
Release date
18 November 2001 Germany 16
3 September 1993 Hong Kong
12 October 2001 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,694,904
Production Film Workshop, Golden Harvest Company, Long Shong Pictures
Also known as
Siu nin Wong Fei Hung chi: Tit ma lau, Iron Monkey, Alma de acero, El mico d'acer, El Mono de Hierro: Iron Monkey, Gvozdeni majmun, Iron Monkey: La légende démasquée, Iron Monkey: The Young Wong Fei Hong, Mestre Kam: A Lenda, O Macaco de Ferro, Raudne ahv, Shao nian Huang Fei Hong zhi: Tie Ma Liu, Thiết Hầu Tử, Vasmajom, Żelazna małpa, Ο θρύλος της σιδερένιας μαϊμούς, Железная обезьяна, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ外伝 アイアン・モンキー, 少年黃飛鴻之鐵猴子, 少年黃飛鴻之鐵馬騮, 少年黄飞鸿之铁马骝, El Mono de Hierro, Siunin Wong Fei-hung tsi titmalau

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Iron Monkey [dubbed and subtitled versions] Don't take things too seriously, and you will always be at ease.
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