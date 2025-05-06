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Poster of Damskiy portnoy
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Damskiy portnoy
7.1

Damskiy portnoy

, 1990
Damskiy portnoy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Damskiy portnoy
7.1

Cast

Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Isaak
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Sonya
Nelė Savičenko
Irina
Yelena Kozelkova
Yevdokiya
Aleksey Zaytsev
Anton Gorbunov
Elena Borzova
Nastya
Svetlana Smirnova
Polina
Maksim Shalnov
Mariya Smoktunovskaya
Olga Vysokolyan
Director Leonid Gorovets
Writer Aleksandr Borshchagovskiy
Composer Sergei Berinsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 9 May 1990
Release date
9 May 1990 Russia 12+
Production Fora Film, Goskino
Also known as
Damskiy portnoy, Krawiec damski, Ladies Tailor, Nöi szabó, Дамский портной, Дамський кравець

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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