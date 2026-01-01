Menu
Poster of Stasera a casa di Alice
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stasera a casa di Alice

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 20 December 1990
Release date
24 April 1992 Hungary
20 December 1990 Italy
3 October 1992 South Korea
Production Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica, Penta Distribuzione
Also known as
Stasera a casa di Alice, Tonight at Alice's, Eine Nacht mit Alice, Fiúk, ki jön az ágyamba?, Quem Vai Dormir com Alice?, Wieczór u Alicji, Ночь с Алисой
Director
Carlo Verdone
Cast
Carlo Verdone
Ornella Muti
Sergio Castellitto
Beatrice Palme
Cinzia Leone
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
