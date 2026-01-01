Menu
Poster of Little Odessa
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Little Odessa

Little Odessa

Little Odessa 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 2 September 1994
Release date
2 September 1994 Russia 16+
9 February 1996 Brazil
28 October 1994 France 12
27 October 1994 Italy
2 September 1994 Kazakhstan
28 October 1994 Spain 18
19 May 1995 USA
2 September 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,300,000
Worldwide Gross $1,095,885
Production Fine Line Features, Live Entertainment, New Line Cinema
Also known as
Little Odessa, Contract Killer, Cuestión de sangre, Fuga para Odessa, Kis Odessza - A bűn fészke, Little Odessa - Eiskalt wie der Tod, Mala Odesa, Malá Oděsa, Mala Odessa, Mała Odessa, Mažoji Odesa, Mica Odesă, Mikri Odissos, Odessa U.S.A., Pikku Odessa, Retorn a Little Odessa, Ritoru Odessa, Viver e Morrer em Little Odessa, Μικρή Οδησσός, Маленька Одеса, Маленькая Одесса, Малката Одеса, リトル・オデッサ
Director
James Gray
James Gray
Cast
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Edward Furlong
Edward Furlong
Moira Kelly
Moira Kelly
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Paul Guilfoyle
Paul Guilfoyle
Cast and Crew
6.7
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Arkady Shapira You know there is a saying: When a child is six years old, it says, "the father can do everything". When he's twelve, he says, "the father can almost do everything". When he's sixteen, he says, "the father is an idiot". When he's twenty-four, he says, "the father wasn't maybe such an idiot", and then, when he's forty, he says, "if I could only ask my father". But I'm afraid my sons will never ask themselves that.
