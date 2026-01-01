ProductionFine Line Features, Live Entertainment, New Line Cinema
Also known as
Little Odessa, Contract Killer, Cuestión de sangre, Fuga para Odessa, Kis Odessza - A bűn fészke, Little Odessa - Eiskalt wie der Tod, Mala Odesa, Malá Oděsa, Mala Odessa, Mała Odessa, Mažoji Odesa, Mica Odesă, Mikri Odissos, Odessa U.S.A., Pikku Odessa, Retorn a Little Odessa, Ritoru Odessa, Viver e Morrer em Little Odessa, Μικρή Οδησσός, Маленька Одеса, Маленькая Одесса, Малката Одеса, リトル・オデッサ
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Arkady ShapiraYou know there is a saying: When a child is six years old, it says, "the father can do everything". When he's twelve, he says, "the father can almost do everything". When he's sixteen, he says, "the father is an idiot". When he's twenty-four, he says, "the father wasn't maybe such an idiot", and then, when he's forty, he says, "if I could only ask my father". But I'm afraid my sons will never ask themselves that.