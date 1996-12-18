You know what I've been told? Italian men respect their wives. They spoil their mistresses. But the only women they love are their mothers.

Agnes von Kurowsky You know what I've been told? Italian men respect their wives. They spoil their mistresses. But the only women they love are their mothers.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.