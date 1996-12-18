ProductionDimitri Villard Productions, New Line Cinema
Also known as
In Love and War, Pasión de guerra, Aaşkta Ve Savaşta, Ahava B'Milhama, Amare per sempre, De amor y guerra, Dragoste și război, Em Amor e em Guerra, En el amor y en la guerra, En l'amor i la guerra, Láska a válka, Láska a vojna, Láska vo víre vojny, Le temps d'aimer, Meilėje ir kare, Miłość i wojna, No Amor e na Guerra, Sodassa ja rakkaudessa, Szerelemben, háborúban..., U ljubavi i ratu, Un temps pour l'amour, Στον έρωτα και τον πόλεμο, В любви и войне, В любов и война, У коханні і на війні, ラブ・アンド・ウォー
Film rating
6.0
Rate12 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
Agnes von KurowskyYou know what I've been told? Italian men respect their wives. They spoil their mistresses. But the only women they love are their mothers.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.