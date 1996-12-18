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Poster of In Love and War
6.0
Kinoafisha Films In Love and War
6.0

In Love and War

, 1996
In Love and War
USA / Drama, Romantic, Biography, War / 18+
Poster of In Love and War
6.0

Cast

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
Agnes von Kurowsky
Mackenzie Astin
Mackenzie Astin
Henry Villard
Emilio Bonucci
Vincenzo Nicoli
Rocco Quarzell
Tara Hugo
Katherine 'Gumshoe' De Long
Ian Kelly
Margot Steinberg
Mabel 'Rosie' Rose
Colin Stinton
Ingrid Lacey
Elsie 'Mac' MacDonald
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Ernest Hemingway
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Director Richard Attenborough
Writer Henry S. Villard, James Nagel, Allan Scott, Dimitri Villard
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 18 December 1996
Release date
1 December 1997 Russia 12+
8 May 1997 Czechia 15+
27 July 1999 France TP
12 March 1998 Hungary
1 December 1997 Kazakhstan
27 July 1999 Spain 18
18 December 1996 USA
1 December 1997 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $25,372,294
Production Dimitri Villard Productions, New Line Cinema
Also known as
In Love and War, Pasión de guerra, Aaşkta Ve Savaşta, Ahava B'Milhama, Amare per sempre, De amor y guerra, Dragoste și război, Em Amor e em Guerra, En el amor y en la guerra, En l'amor i la guerra, Láska a válka, Láska a vojna, Láska vo víre vojny, Le temps d'aimer, Meilėje ir kare, Miłość i wojna, No Amor e na Guerra, Sodassa ja rakkaudessa, Szerelemben, háborúban..., U ljubavi i ratu, Un temps pour l'amour, Στον έρωτα και τον πόλεμο, В любви и войне, В любов и война, У коханні і на війні, ラブ・アンド・ウォー

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb

Quotes

Agnes von Kurowsky You know what I've been told? Italian men respect their wives. They spoil their mistresses. But the only women they love are their mothers.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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