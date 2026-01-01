Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Shestdesyat beglecov
Shestdesyat beglecov
, 1991
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Boris Oorzhak
Aleksandr Ondar
Ezir-Ool Mongush
Marat Darzhan
Director
Baras Khalzanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1991
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Shestdesyat beglecov
Opening
Drama
1973, USSR
5.0
Travelling front
Drama
1971, USSR
5.0
Gorkiy mozhzhevel'nik
Drama, War
1985, USSR
6.0
V noch' lunnogo zatmeniya
Romantic, Drama
1978, USSR
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree