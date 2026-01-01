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Poster of Shestdesyat beglecov
Kinoafisha Films Shestdesyat beglecov

Shestdesyat beglecov

, 1991
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Shestdesyat beglecov

Cast

Boris Oorzhak
Aleksandr Ondar
Ezir-Ool Mongush
Marat Darzhan
Director Baras Khalzanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1991

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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