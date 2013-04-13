Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Boyz n the Hood
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Boyz n the Hood
7.8

Boyz n the Hood

, 1991
Boyz N the Hood
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Boyz n the Hood
7.8

Synopsis

Follows the lives of three young males living in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles, dissecting questions of race, relationships, violence and future prospects.

Cast

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Reva Styles
Lloyd Avery II
Knucklehead #2
Miya McGhee
Female Club Member
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Tre Styles
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Furious Styles
Hudhail Al-Amir
S.A.T. Man
Lexie Bigham
Mad Dog
Kenneth A. Brown
Little Chris
Nicole Brown
Brandi - Age 10
Ceal
Sheryl
Director John Singleton
Writer John Singleton
Composer Stanley Clarke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 13 April 2013
World premiere 13 May 1991
Release date
2 July 1991 Russia 18+
8 May 2021 Australia
18 October 1991 Brazil 14
17 January 1992 Finland
4 September 1991 France
30 January 1992 Germany
25 October 1991 Great Britain
17 May 2024 Iceland 12 year age limit
16 January 1992 Italy
2 July 1991 Kazakhstan
20 September 1991 Netherlands
11 October 1991 Portugal
12 July 1991 Romania 18
20 December 1991 Sweden 15
15 May 1992 Turkey
12 July 1991 USA
2 July 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,500,000
Worldwide Gross $57,532,724
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Boyz n the Hood, Los dueños de la calle, Boys in the Hood, Boyz n the Hood - Kulman kundit, Žestoki momci, Ребята с улицы, A Malta do Bairro, Artık Çocuk Değiller, Baieti de cartier, Boyz n the Hood - Jungs im Viertel, Boyz n the Hood - Strade violente, Boyz n the Hood : La Loi de la rue, Boyz n the Hood: Increase the Peace, Cetiri brata, Chłopaki z sąsiedztwa, Đường Đời, Fekete vidék, Ko'cha yigitlari, Küçə oğlanları, Kulman kundit, La loi de la rue, Los chicos del barrio, Os Donos da Rua, Pietinio kvartalo vyrukai, Ta paidia tis geitonias, Ühe kandi kutid, Τα παιδιά της γειτονιάς, Көше жігіттері, Момчета от квартала, Хлопці на районі, बॉयज़ न द हुड, ボーイズ'ン・ザ・フッド, 头巾少年, 街区男孩, 邻家少年杀人事件, 鄰家少年殺人事件, Boyz'n the Hood, la loi de la rue, Парни южного централа, Děti ulice, Boyz n. the Hood

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Boyz n the Hood

Poetic Justice
Poetic Justice Romantic, Drama
1993, USA
6.0
Baby Boy
Baby Boy Drama, Comedy, Crime
2001, USA
6.0
All Eyez on Me
All Eyez on Me Drama, Biography, Musical
2017, USA
6.0
Dope
Dope Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
7.0
Straight Outta Compton
Straight Outta Compton Musical, Biography
2015, USA
7.0
Fruitvale Station
Fruitvale Station Drama
2013, USA
7.0
Notorious
Notorious Drama, Biography, Musical
2009, USA
7.0
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Get Rich or Die Tryin' Drama, Musical, Action, Crime
2005, USA
6.0
8 Mile
8 Mile Drama
2002, USA / Germany
7.0
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood Comedy, Crime
1996, USA
6.0
Friday
Friday Drama, Comedy
1995, USA
7.0
Dead Presidents
Dead Presidents Action, Crime, Drama
1995, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more