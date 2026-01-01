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Poster of The Program
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Program
6.5

The Program

, 1993
The Program
USA / Drama, Action, Sport / 18+
Poster of The Program
6.5

Synopsis

Several players from different backgrounds try to cope with the pressures of playing football at a major university. Each deals with the pressure differently, some turn to drinking, others to drugs, and some to studying.

Cast

James Caan
James Caan
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Omar Epps
Omar Epps
Craig Sheffer
Craig Sheffer
Kristy Swanson
Duane Davis
Director David S. Ward
Writer David S. Ward, Aaron Latham
Composer Michel Colombier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 24 September 1993
Release date
24 September 1993 Russia 16+
19 January 1995 Germany
24 September 1993 Great Britain
24 September 1993 Kazakhstan
24 September 1993 USA
24 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $23,032,565
Production Touchstone Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
The Program, Juego peligroso, Program, The Challenge - Die Herausforderung, El entrenador, Le programme: Vaincre à tout prix, Lobos universitarios, O Programa, Programa, Quarterback, Supravietuirea, Út a csúcsra, Zespół, Програма, Програмата, Программа, クォーターバック

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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