Several players from different backgrounds try to cope with the pressures of playing football at a major university. Each deals with the pressure differently, some turn to drinking, others to drugs, and some to studying.
ProductionTouchstone Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
The Program, Juego peligroso, Program, The Challenge - Die Herausforderung, El entrenador, Le programme: Vaincre à tout prix, Lobos universitarios, O Programa, Programa, Quarterback, Supravietuirea, Út a csúcsra, Zespół, Програма, Програмата, Программа, クォーターバック
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Alvin MackLet's open up a can of kick ass and kill 'em all, let the paramedics sort 'em out.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.