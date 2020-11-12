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Poster of Fearless
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Fearless
7.0

Fearless

, 1993
Fearless
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fearless
7.0

Synopsis

A man's personality is dramatically changed after surviving a major airline crash.

Cast

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Max Klein
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Laura Klein
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Manny Rodrigo
Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez
Carla Rodrigo
Tom Hulce
Brillstein
John Turturro
John Turturro
Dr. Bill Perlman
Deirdre O'Connell
Nan Gordon
John de Lancie
Jeff Gordon
Spencer Vrooman
Jonah Klein
Daniel Cerny
Byron Hummel
Director Peter Weir
Writer Rafael Yglesias
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 15 October 1993
Release date
9 November 2006 Russia 16+
2 June 1994 Australia M
8 January 1994 Brazil
15 April 1994 Great Britain
15 December 1993 Greece
15 April 1994 Italy
9 November 2006 Kazakhstan
22 April 1994 Portugal
15 October 1993 USA
9 November 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $6,995,302
Production Spring Creek Productions, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Fearless, Sin miedo a la vida, Fearless - Jenseits der Angst, Peloton, Sem Medo de Viver, Utan fruktan, Bez lęku, Brez strahu, État second, Fearless - Senza paura, Félelem nélkül, Frygtløs, Joyride, Korkusuz, Lice straha, Sans peur, Shesi zois, Stare de soc, Uten frykt, Σχέση ζωής, Безстрашен, Бесстрашный, Неустрашиви, フィアレス, 劫後生死戀

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Laura Klein Why didn't you call and say you were alive?
Max Klein I thought I was dead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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