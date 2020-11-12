7.0Fearless
Fearless, 1993
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A man's personality is dramatically changed after surviving a major airline crash.
Cast
Tom Hulce
Brillstein
Deirdre O'Connell
Nan Gordon
Spencer Vrooman
Jonah Klein
Director Peter Weir
Writer Rafael Yglesias
Composer Maurice Jarre
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 15 October 1993
Release date
|9 November 2006
|Russia
|16+
|2 June 1994
|Australia
|M
|8 January 1994
|Brazil
|15 April 1994
|Great Britain
|15 December 1993
|Greece
|15 April 1994
|Italy
|9 November 2006
|Kazakhstan
|22 April 1994
|Portugal
|15 October 1993
|USA
|9 November 2006
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $6,995,302
Production Spring Creek Productions, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Fearless, Sin miedo a la vida, Fearless - Jenseits der Angst, Peloton, Sem Medo de Viver, Utan fruktan, Bez lęku, Brez strahu, État second, Fearless - Senza paura, Félelem nélkül, Frygtløs, Joyride, Korkusuz, Lice straha, Sans peur, Shesi zois, Stare de soc, Uten frykt, Σχέση ζωής, Безстрашен, Бесстрашный, Неустрашиви, フィアレス, 劫後生死戀
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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