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Poster of Red Surf
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Red Surf
4.0

Red Surf

, 1990
Red Surf
USA / Adventure, Action / 18+
Poster of Red Surf
4.0

Cast

George Clooney
George Clooney
Remar
Doug Savant
Attila
Dedee Pfeiffer
Dedee Pfeiffer
Rebecca
Rick Najera
Calavera
Philip McKeon
True Blue
Gene Simmons
Doc
Vincent Klyn
Noga
Eddie Frias
Bullet
Hauard Mango
Susan Bachli
James Medina
Noel Alumit
Director H. Gordon Boos
Writer H. Gordon Boos, Brian Gamble, Jason Hoffs, Vincent Robert
Composer Sasha Matson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 December 1989
Release date
21 April 1990 Russia 16+
1 December 1989 Germany 18
21 April 1990 Kazakhstan
1 December 1989 Sweden
1 January 1990 USA
21 April 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $13,136
Production Arrowhead Entertainment
Also known as
Red Surf, Czerwona fala, Giovani iene, Juventude Perigosa, Malibu -huumerannikko, Red Surf - Explosiv, Soberanos das Drogas, Speed Junkies - Red Surf, Surf Connection, Surf to Die, Tráfico Fatal, Κόντρα στα κύματα, Красный прибой, Кървав сърф, 레드 서프, Red Surf - Tráfico Fatal, Красный прилив, Malibu - huumerannikko, Krvavý surf, Kontra sta kymata

Film rating

4.0
Rate 13 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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