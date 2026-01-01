Red Surf, Czerwona fala, Giovani iene, Juventude Perigosa, Malibu -huumerannikko, Red Surf - Explosiv, Soberanos das Drogas, Speed Junkies - Red Surf, Surf Connection, Surf to Die, Tráfico Fatal, Κόντρα στα κύματα, Красный прибой, Кървав сърф, 레드 서프, Red Surf - Tráfico Fatal, Красный прилив, Malibu - huumerannikko, Krvavý surf, Kontra sta kymata
Film rating
4.0
Rate13 votes
4.3IMDb
Quotes
RemarI'm not gonna do this my whole life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.