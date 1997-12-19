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Poster of As Good as It Gets
7.3
Kinoafisha Films As Good as It Gets
7.3

As Good as It Gets

, 1997
As Good As It Gets
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of As Good as It Gets
7.3

Synopsis

A single mother/waitress, a misanthropic author, and a gay artist form an unlikely friendship after the artist is assaulted in a robbery.

Cast

Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Melvin Udall
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Carol Connelly
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Simon Bishop
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Frank Sachs
Skeet Ulrich
Skeet Ulrich
Vincent
Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
Beverly
Yeardley Smith
Yeardley Smith
Jackie
Lupe Ontiveros
Nora
Jill the Dog
Verdell
Timer the Dog
Supporting Dog
Director James L. Brooks
Writer Mark Andrus, James L. Brooks
Composer Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 7 February 2025
World premiere 19 December 1997
Release date
19 December 1997 Russia Lizard 12+
5 March 1998 Argentina 13
5 February 1998 Australia
6 March 1998 Brazil
19 March 1998 Czechia U
18 February 1998 France
12 February 1998 Germany
13 March 1998 Great Britain
15 March 1998 Greece
5 March 1998 Hong Kong
12 March 1998 Hungary
13 March 1998 Ireland
30 January 1998 Italy
11 April 1998 Japan
19 December 1997 Kazakhstan
12 February 1998 Netherlands
18 March 1998 Philippines PG
20 February 1998 Portugal
19 December 1997 Romania 15
9 April 1998 Slovakia 12
7 March 1998 South Korea 15
27 February 1998 Spain
13 February 1998 Sweden
19 December 1997 USA
19 December 1997 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $314,178,011
Production TriStar Pictures, Gracie Films
Also known as
As Good as It Gets, Mejor... imposible, Pour le pire et pour le meilleur, Besser geht's nicht, Behtar az in nemisheh, Benden Bu Kadar, Bolje ne bo nikoli, Bolje ne može, Chỉ Đến Thế Mà Thôi, Cik labi vien var būt, Det bli'r ikke bedre, Elämä on ihanaa, Enam paremaks minna ei saa, Geriau nebūna, Kaip bus, taip gerai, Kalytera de ginetai, Lepiej być nie może, Lepší už to nebude, Lesz ez még így se!, Livet från den ljusa sidan, Livets lyse side, Mai bine nu se poate, Melhor é Impossível, Millor, impossible, Old Friends, Qualcosa è cambiato, Tak dobre, ako sa len dá, Καλύτερα δε γίνεται, Добро да боље не може бити/Dobro da bolje ne može biti, Колкото толкова, Краще не буває, Лучше не бывает, Подобро не може да биде, 이보다 더 좋을 순 없다, 尽善尽美, 恋愛小説家, 愛在心裡口難開, Mejor Imposible, เพียงเธอ...รักนี้ดีสุดแล้ว, 이보다 더 좋을순 없다

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Melvin Udall Now, I got a real great compliment for you, and it's true.
Carol Connelly I'm so afraid you're about to say something awful.
Melvin Udall Don't be pessimistic, it's not your style. Okay. Here I go. Clearly a mistake.
[shifts in his seat uncomfortably]
Melvin Udall I've got this, what, ailment? My doctor, a shrink that I used to go to all the time, he says that in fifty or sixty percent of the cases, a pill really helps. I hate pills. Very dangerous thing, pills. Hate. I'm using the word "hate" here, about pills. Hate. My compliment is, that night when you came over and told me that you would never... all right, well, you were there, you know what you said. Well, my compliment to you is, the next morning, I started taking the pills.
Carol Connelly I don't quite get how that's a compliment for me.
Melvin Udall You make me want to be a better man.
[pause]
Carol Connelly [stunned] That's maybe the best compliment of my life.
Melvin Udall Well, maybe I overshot a little, because I was aiming at just enough to keep you from walking out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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