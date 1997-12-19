Melvin Udall Now, I got a real great compliment for you, and it's true.

Carol Connelly I'm so afraid you're about to say something awful.

Melvin Udall Don't be pessimistic, it's not your style. Okay. Here I go. Clearly a mistake.

[shifts in his seat uncomfortably]

Melvin Udall I've got this, what, ailment? My doctor, a shrink that I used to go to all the time, he says that in fifty or sixty percent of the cases, a pill really helps. I hate pills. Very dangerous thing, pills. Hate. I'm using the word "hate" here, about pills. Hate. My compliment is, that night when you came over and told me that you would never... all right, well, you were there, you know what you said. Well, my compliment to you is, the next morning, I started taking the pills.

Carol Connelly I don't quite get how that's a compliment for me.

Melvin Udall You make me want to be a better man.

[pause]

Carol Connelly [stunned] That's maybe the best compliment of my life.