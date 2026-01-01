ProductionWarner Bros., Dorset Productions, Robert H. Solo Productions
Also known as
Body Snatchers, Secuestradores de cuerpos, Body Snatchers - Die Invasion lebt fort, Body Snatchers - Die Körperfresser, Body Snatchers - Invasionen fortsätter, Body Snatchers, l'invasion continue, Kehakratid, Kradljivci tela, Les profanateurs, l'invasion continue, Os Invasores de Corpos: A Invasão Continua, Parazit, Plishut Hotfay Ha-Goofote, Porywacze ciał, Secuestradores de cuerpos (Body Snatchers), Secuestradores de cuerpos 3, Secuestradores de cuerpos: la invasión continúa, Stjålne kroppe, Tatovi teles, Testrablók, Testrablók: Az invázió folytatódik, Ultracorpi - L'invasione continua, Usurpadores de cuerpos, Violadores: A Invasão Continua, Μακάβριοι εισβολείς, В чужди тела, Викрадачі тіл, Похитители тел, बॉडी स्नैचर्स, ボディ・スナッチャーズ, Os Invasores de Corpos - A Invasão Continua, Μακάβριοι Εισβολείς: Η Επιστροφή, Body Snatchers - Angriff der Körperfresser, Body Snatchers: The Invasion Continues
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Carol MaloneWhere you gonna go, where you gonna run, where you gonna hide? Nowhere... 'cause there's no one like you left.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.