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Poster of Body Snatchers
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Body Snatchers
6.0

Body Snatchers

, 1993
Body Snatchers
USA / Mystery, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Poster of Body Snatchers
6.0

Synopsis

A teenage girl and her father discover alien clones are replacing humans on a remote U.S. military base in Alabama.

Cast

Terry Kinney
Terry Kinney
Steve Malone
Billy Wirth
Tim Young
Reilly Murphy
Andy Malone
Meg Tilly
Carol Malone
Gabrielle Anwar
Gabrielle Anwar
Marti Malone
Christine Elise
Christine Elise
Jenn Platt
R. Lee Ermey
Gen. Platt
Kathleen Doyle
Mrs. Platt
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Dr. Collins
G. Elvis Phillips
Pete
Director Abel Ferrara
Writer Larry Cohen, Stuart Gordon, Jack Finney, Raymond Cistheri
Composer Joe Delia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 15 May 1993
Release date
15 May 1993 Russia 16+
9 June 1993 France
2 September 1993 Germany
9 June 1993 Great Britain
1 September 1993 Italy
15 May 1993 Kazakhstan
30 July 1993 Sweden 15
9 June 1993 USA
15 May 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $428,868
Production Warner Bros., Dorset Productions, Robert H. Solo Productions
Also known as
Body Snatchers, Secuestradores de cuerpos, Body Snatchers - Die Invasion lebt fort, Body Snatchers - Die Körperfresser, Body Snatchers - Invasionen fortsätter, Body Snatchers, l'invasion continue, Kehakratid, Kradljivci tela, Les profanateurs, l'invasion continue, Os Invasores de Corpos: A Invasão Continua, Parazit, Plishut Hotfay Ha-Goofote, Porywacze ciał, Secuestradores de cuerpos (Body Snatchers), Secuestradores de cuerpos 3, Secuestradores de cuerpos: la invasión continúa, Stjålne kroppe, Tatovi teles, Testrablók, Testrablók: Az invázió folytatódik, Ultracorpi - L'invasione continua, Usurpadores de cuerpos, Violadores: A Invasão Continua, Μακάβριοι εισβολείς, В чужди тела, Викрадачі тіл, Похитители тел, बॉडी स्नैचर्स, ボディ・スナッチャーズ, Os Invasores de Corpos - A Invasão Continua, Μακάβριοι Εισβολείς: Η Επιστροφή, Body Snatchers - Angriff der Körperfresser, Body Snatchers: The Invasion Continues

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb

Quotes

Carol Malone Where you gonna go, where you gonna run, where you gonna hide? Nowhere... 'cause there's no one like you left.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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