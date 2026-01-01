Love Affair, Cita de amor, Ljubavna afera, A sors útjai, Enas megalos erotas, Histoire d'amour, Kutsuvat sitä rakkaudeksi, Ljubezenska dogodivščina, Love Affair - Segredos do Coração, Love Affair - Un grande amore, Ľúbostný príbeh, Meguri ai, Meilės istorija, Milostná aféra, O Amor da Minha Vida, Perfect Love Affair, Poveste de dragoste, Przygoda miłosna, Rendez-vous avec le destin, Secretos del corazón, Segredos do Coração, Sipur Shel Ahava, Un asunto de amor, Ένας μεγάλος έρωτας, Любовна афера, Любовная история, Любовный роман, めぐり逢い（1994）, 愛你．想你．戀你
Film rating
6.1
Rate11 votes
6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
GinnyThe trick in life isn't getting what you want, my dear, it's wanting it after you get it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.