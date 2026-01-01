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Poster of Love Affair
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Love Affair
6.1

Love Affair

, 1994
Love Affair
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Love Affair
6.1

Cast

Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Garry Shandling
Chloe Webb
Director Glenn Gordon Caron
Writer Leo McCarey, Delmer Daves, Robert Towne, Mildred Cram, Donald Ogden Stewart
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 21 October 1994
Release date
21 October 1994 Russia 12+
21 October 1994 Kazakhstan
17 March 1995 Portugal
11 March 1995 South Korea
21 October 1994 USA
21 October 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,272,894
Production Warner Bros., Mulholland Productions
Also known as
Love Affair, Cita de amor, Ljubavna afera, A sors útjai, Enas megalos erotas, Histoire d'amour, Kutsuvat sitä rakkaudeksi, Ljubezenska dogodivščina, Love Affair - Segredos do Coração, Love Affair - Un grande amore, Ľúbostný príbeh, Meguri ai, Meilės istorija, Milostná aféra, O Amor da Minha Vida, Perfect Love Affair, Poveste de dragoste, Przygoda miłosna, Rendez-vous avec le destin, Secretos del corazón, Segredos do Coração, Sipur Shel Ahava, Un asunto de amor, Ένας μεγάλος έρωτας, Любовна афера, Любовная история, Любовный роман, めぐり逢い（1994）, 愛你．想你．戀你

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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