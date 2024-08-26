ProductionPer Holst Filmproduktion, Det Danske Filminstitut, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Lust och fägring stor, All Things Fair, La belleza de las cosas, Love Lessons, Å leve, det er å elske, Akogare utsukushiku moe, Her Şey Adil, Jo joutui armas aika, La beauté des choses, Lærerinden, Lectii de dragoste, Lehrstunden der Liebe, Noorus on ilus aeg, Ola pane kala, Passioni proibite, Schön ist die Jugendzeit, Todas as Coisas São Belas, Vágy és virágzás, Viskas sąžininga, Vse v redu, Všechno je jak má být, Vsechno je, jak má být, Všetko je ako má byť, Všetko je dovolené, Życie jest piękne, Уроки кохання, Цветения пора, 아름다운 청춘, あこがれ美しく燃え, 教室别恋, 萬事美好, Amore impossibile, Todas As Coisas Da Vida São Belas
Film rating
6.5
Rate13 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
Quotes
KjellAnd Violet, the color of sin.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.