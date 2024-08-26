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Poster of All Things Fair
6.5
Kinoafisha Films All Things Fair
6.5

All Things Fair

, 1995
Lust och fagring stor
Sweden, Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of All Things Fair
6.5

Cast

Karin Huldt
Lisbet
Nina Gunke
Stig's Mother
Kenneth Milldoff
Stig's Father
Frida Lindholm
Olga
Marika Lagercrantz
Viola
Tomas von Brömssen
Kjell
Björn Kjellman
Sigge
Johan Widerberg
Stig
Sigge Cederlund
Cinema Operator
Gösta Ekstrand
Director Bo Widerberg
Writer Bo Widerberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Denmark
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 8 March 1995
Release date
29 January 2020 France
25 October 1997 South Korea 18
3 November 1995 Sweden
8 March 1995 USA
Budget 25,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross $13,128
Production Per Holst Filmproduktion, Det Danske Filminstitut, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Lust och fägring stor, All Things Fair, La belleza de las cosas, Love Lessons, Å leve, det er å elske, Akogare utsukushiku moe, Her Şey Adil, Jo joutui armas aika, La beauté des choses, Lærerinden, Lectii de dragoste, Lehrstunden der Liebe, Noorus on ilus aeg, Ola pane kala, Passioni proibite, Schön ist die Jugendzeit, Todas as Coisas São Belas, Vágy és virágzás, Viskas sąžininga, Vse v redu, Všechno je jak má být, Vsechno je, jak má být, Všetko je ako má byť, Všetko je dovolené, Życie jest piękne, Уроки кохання, Цветения пора, 아름다운 청춘, あこがれ美しく燃え, 教室别恋, 萬事美好, Amore impossibile, Todas As Coisas Da Vida São Belas

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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