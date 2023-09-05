Similar films for Tango
Man on the Train Crime, Drama, Thriller
2002, France / Germany / Japan / Great Britain
7.0
Ridicule Comedy, Drama, History
1996, France
7.0
No Way Out Action, Crime, Drama
1987, USA
7.0
Year of the Dragon Action, Crime, Drama
1985, USA
6.0
La menace Thriller, Crime, Action
1977, Canada / France
6.0
Do Not Disturb Comedy
2014, France
5.0
Friends Forever Comedy
2006, France
4.0
Bingo Bongo Comedy
1982, Italy / West Germany
6.0
Beauties at War Comedy
2008, France
5.0
My Best Friend Comedy
2006, France
7.0
Summer Things Comedy
2002, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.0
Twist Again in Moskau Comedy
1986, France
5.0