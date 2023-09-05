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Poster of Tango
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Tango
6.5

Tango

, 1992
Tango
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tango
6.5

Cast

Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Paul
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Female Guest
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Bellhop
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
L'Elégant
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Marie
Richard Bohringer
Richard Bohringer
Vincent Baraduc
Judith Godrèche
Madeleine
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Hélène Baraduc
Maxime Leroux
Mariano Escobar
Jean Benguigui
Lefort
Director Patrice Leconte
Writer Patrice Leconte, Patrick Dewolf
Composer Angélique Nachon, Jean-Claude Nachon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 3 February 1993
Release date
3 February 1993 France
28 January 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Cinéa, Hachette Première, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Tango, La maté porque era mía, Танго, A Dança dos Desejos, Erotiko tango, Tangó, Tango cu legea, Tango Mortale, タンゴ

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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