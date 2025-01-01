Menu
V polose priboya
V polose priboya
V polose priboya
18+
Action
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
16 April 1990
Release date
16 April 1990
USSR
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
V polose priboya, В полосе прибоя
Director
Olgerd Vorontsov
Cast
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Andrei Boltnev
Valeriy Barinov
Yury Astafyev
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
