Poster of V polose priboya
1 poster
V polose priboya

V polose priboya

V polose priboya 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 16 April 1990
Release date
16 April 1990 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
V polose priboya, В полосе прибоя
Director
Olgerd Vorontsov
Cast
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Andrei Boltnev
Valeriy Barinov
Valeriy Barinov
Yury Astafyev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
