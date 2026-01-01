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Poster of Crazies
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Crazies
6.5

Crazies

, 1991
Choknutye
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Crazies
6.5

Cast

Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Rodion Kiryukhin
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Tikhon Zajtsev
Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Masha
Sergey Stepanchenko
Sergey Stepanchenko
Fed'ka 'Pirandello'
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Countess
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Emperor Nicholas I of Russia
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhail Derzhavin
Aleksey Zharkov
Aleksey Zharkov
Alexander von Benckendorff
Semyon Farada
Semyon Farada
A Russian secret agent in Austria
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Natalya Krachkovskaya
An agent's wife
Aleksandra Brazhnikova
Director Alla Surikova
Writer Vladimir Kunin, Kim Ryzhov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 6 June 1991
Release date
6 June 1991 Russia 0+
7 April 2009 Kazakhstan
11 November 1991 USA
7 April 2009 Ukraine
Production Ritm
Also known as
Choknutye, Crazies, Les Toqués, Szaleńcy, Чокнутые

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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