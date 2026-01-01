Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Mado, poste restante
Mado, poste restante
Mado, poste restante
18+
Romantic
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
3 October 1990
Release date
3 October 1990
France
Production
Barnaba Films, Films A2
Also known as
Mado, poste restante, Мадо: До востребования
Director
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Cast
Marianne Groves
Oleg Yankovskiy
Isabelle Gélinas
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Bernard Freyd
Cast and Crew
