Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mado, poste restante
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mado, poste restante

Mado, poste restante

Mado, poste restante 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 3 October 1990
Release date
3 October 1990 France
Production Barnaba Films, Films A2
Also known as
Mado, poste restante, Мадо: До востребования
Director
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Aleksandr Adabashyan
Cast
Marianne Groves
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Isabelle Gélinas
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Bernard Freyd
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mado, poste restante
Love by Request 7.6
Love by Request (1982)
Sweet Woman 7.1
Sweet Woman (1976)
Come Look at Me 7.6
Come Look at Me (2000)
Coeur des hommes, Le 6.5
Coeur des hommes, Le (2003)
About Love 7.4
About Love (1970)
A Hunting Accident 7.5
A Hunting Accident (1978)
The Captivating Star of Happiness 7.4
The Captivating Star of Happiness (1975)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more