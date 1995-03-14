William Wallace And if this is your army, why does it go?

Veteran We didn't come here to fight for them!

Young Soldier Home! The English are too many!

William Wallace Sons of Scotland! I am William Wallace.

Young Soldier William Wallace is seven feet tall!

William Wallace Yes, I've heard. Kills men by the hundreds. And if HE were here, he'd consume the English with fireballs from his eyes, and bolts of lightning from his arse.

[Scottish army laughs]

William Wallace I am William Wallace! And I see a whole army of my countrymen, here in defiance of tyranny. You've come to fight as free men... and free men you are. What will you do with that freedom? Will you fight?

Veteran Fight? Against that? No! We will run. And we will live.

William Wallace Aye, fight and you may die. Run, and you'll live... at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you be willin' to trade ALL the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they'll never take... OUR FREEDOM!