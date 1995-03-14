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Poster of Braveheart
8.5
Braveheart - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Braveheart
8.5

Braveheart

, 1995
Braveheart
USA / War, Biography, Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Braveheart
8.5
Braveheart - Trailer
Braveheart  Trailer

Synopsis

When his secret bride is executed for assaulting an English soldier who tried to rape her, Sir William Wallace begins a revolt against King Edward I of England.

Cast

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
William Wallace
James Robison
Young William
Sean Lawlor
Malcolm Wallace
Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Princess Isabelle
Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen
Robert the Bruce
Catherine McCormack
Catherine McCormack
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Patrick McGoohan
Patrick McGoohan
Longshanks - King Edward I
Sandy Nelson
John Wallace
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Campbell
Seán McGinley
Seán McGinley
MacClannough
Director Mel Gibson
Writer Randall Wallace
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 1995
Online premiere 11 June 2021
World premiere 14 March 1995
Release date
18 May 1995 Russia 16+
26 November 1995 American Samoa
4 November 1995 Antigua and Barbuda
10 August 1995 Argentina
1 June 1995 Australia
14 July 1995 Brazil
24 May 1995 Cameroon
24 May 1995 Canada 14A
12 September 1995 Chile
25 December 1995 Cocos Islands
31 August 1995 Czechia
11 August 1995 Denmark
6 March 2020 Estonia
24 November 1995 Falkland Islands
1 September 1995 Finland
4 October 1995 France
5 October 1995 Germany
8 September 1995 Great Britain
24 November 1995 Greece
28 September 1995 Hong Kong
26 October 1995 Hungary
21 March 2024 Iceland 16 year age limit
22 June 1995 India
8 September 1995 Ireland
1 December 1995 Italy
14 October 1995 Japan
18 May 1995 Kazakhstan
24 May 1995 Lesotho
17 November 1995 Lithuania
16 June 1995 Mexico
19 May 2004 Netherlands
18 August 1995 Norway
19 July 1995 Philippines
11 November 2016 Poland
15 December 1995 Portugal
13 October 1995 Romania
17 June 1995 South Korea
6 October 1995 Spain
1 September 1995 Sweden
7 December 1995 Switzerland
8 July 1995 Taiwan
22 September 1995 Turkey
24 May 1995 USA
18 May 1995 Ukraine
4 August 1995 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $72,000,000
Worldwide Gross $213,216,216
Production Icon Entertainment International, The Ladd Company, B.H. Finance C.V.
Also known as
Braveheart, Corazón valiente, Храброе сердце, A rettenthetetlen, Braveheart - Cuore impavido, Braveheart - den okuvlige, Braveheart - taipumaton, Braveheart - Waleczne Serce, Braveheart -Taipumaton, Braveheart: O Desafio do Guerreiro, Cesur Yürek, Cəsur ürək, Coeur vaillant, Coração Valente, Drošsirdis, Hrabro srce, Inimă neînfricată, Kartmatu, Khorobre sertse, Lev Amitz, Narsioji širdis, Pogumno srce, Rettenthetetlen, Sheryurak, Shojadel, Statečné srdce, Statočné srdce, Trái Tim Dũng Cảm, Waleczne Serce - Braveheart, Η καρδιά ενός πολεμιστή, Батыл жүрек, Смело сърце, Хоробре серце, Храбро срце, ब्रेवहार्ट, शेरादिल, ブレイブハート, 勇敢的心, 梅爾吉勃遜之英雄本色, 驚世未了緣, Քաջ Սիրտը, 惊世未了缘, Ο γενναιόκαρδος

Film rating

8.5
Rate 128 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  67 In the War genre  2 In the Biography genre  5 In the Action genre  24 In the Drama genre  24 In films of USA  45 In films of 1995  1

Film Trailers

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Listen to the
soundtrack Braveheart

Quotes

William Wallace And if this is your army, why does it go?
Veteran We didn't come here to fight for them!
Young Soldier Home! The English are too many!
William Wallace Sons of Scotland! I am William Wallace.
Young Soldier William Wallace is seven feet tall!
William Wallace Yes, I've heard. Kills men by the hundreds. And if HE were here, he'd consume the English with fireballs from his eyes, and bolts of lightning from his arse.
[Scottish army laughs]
William Wallace I am William Wallace! And I see a whole army of my countrymen, here in defiance of tyranny. You've come to fight as free men... and free men you are. What will you do with that freedom? Will you fight?
Veteran Fight? Against that? No! We will run. And we will live.
William Wallace Aye, fight and you may die. Run, and you'll live... at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you be willin' to trade ALL the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they'll never take... OUR FREEDOM!
William Wallace [yelling, in Latin] Scotland forever
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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