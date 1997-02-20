ProductionBuena Vista International Film Production (Germany), Mr. Brown Entertainment, Touchstone Pictures
Knockin' on Heaven's Door, A mennyország kapujában, Beldžiant į dangaus vartus, Cennet yolcuları, Golpeando las puertas del cielo, Klepání na nebeskou bránu, Klopanie na nebeskú bránu, Koputamas taevaväravaile, Kucanje na nebeska vrata, Llamando a las puertas, Paradis express, Pred nebeskim vratima, Pukając do nieba bram, Грукаючы ў нябесную браму, Да почукаш на райските врати, Достукатись до небес, Достучаться до небес, ノッキン・オン・ヘブンズ・ドア, 敲开天堂的门, 敲開天國之門
Martin BrestIn heaven, they're talking about nothing but the sea and how wonderful it is. They talk about the sunsets they saw, they talk about how the sun turned blood red before diving into the sea and they talk about how they could feel how the sun lost its power and the coolness from the sea and all that fire was only glowing inside.