8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.8
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Knockin' on Heaven's Door 18+
Knockin' on Heaven's Door - trailer in russian
Knockin' on Heaven's Door  trailer in russian
Country Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 20 February 1997
Release date
2 February 2026 Russia 18+
5 November 1998 Czechia 15+
13 October 1998 France
20 February 1997 Germany
23 October 1999 Japan
9 June 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
Budget 4,300,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $214,139
Production Buena Vista International Film Production (Germany), Mr. Brown Entertainment, Touchstone Pictures
Also known as
Knockin' on Heaven's Door, A mennyország kapujában, Beldžiant į dangaus vartus, Cennet yolcuları, Golpeando las puertas del cielo, Klepání na nebeskou bránu, Klopanie na nebeskú bránu, Koputamas taevaväravaile, Kucanje na nebeska vrata, Llamando a las puertas, Paradis express, Pred nebeskim vratima, Pukając do nieba bram, Грукаючы ў нябесную браму, Да почукаш на райските врати, Достукатись до небес, Достучаться до небес, ノッキン・オン・ヘブンズ・ドア, 敲开天堂的门, 敲開天國之門
Director
Cast
Til Schweiger
Jan Josef Liefers
Thierry Van Werveke
Moritz Bleibtreu
Huub Stapel
7.8 IMDb
Film Reviews

Vlad Porva 2 September 2022, 21:55
Здравствуйте, фильм дублирован или с субтитрами?
Quotes
Martin Brest In heaven, they're talking about nothing but the sea and how wonderful it is. They talk about the sunsets they saw, they talk about how the sun turned blood red before diving into the sea and they talk about how they could feel how the sun lost its power and the coolness from the sea and all that fire was only glowing inside.
Knockin' on Heaven's Door - trailer in russian
Knockin' on Heaven's Door Trailer in russian
