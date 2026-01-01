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Poster of Jungle Book 2
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Jungle Book 2
5.4

Jungle Book 2

, 1990
Jungle Book 2
Japan / Children's / 18+
Poster of Jungle Book 2
5.4
Director Fumio Kurokawa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1990

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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